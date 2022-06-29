SiteOwl WINS ESX TechVision Challenge and Best-in-Show at ESX 2022
SiteOwl, an award-winning security management platform, was named the winner of the TechVision Challenge and recognized as the Best-in-Show at ESX 2022SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteOwl, an award-winning lifecycle security management platform, was named the winner of the TechVision Challenge and recognized as the Best-in-Show at ESX 2022.
A part of the ESX Innovation Awards, the TechVision Challenge was a "Shark Tank-like" forum where each of the Innovation Award-winning product vendors had a chance to pitch their technology to an expert panel. The panel reviewed several manufacturers and service providers serving the physical security industry with innovative end-user offerings and tools that help dealers, integrators, and monitoring professionals become more efficient and profitable.
The Best-in-Show winning product was SiteOwl, a software solution that simplifies security integration and management by guiding integrators through the sales, design, installation, and ongoing lifecycle management of a project.
"We're fully committed to enabling integrators digitally transform what is traditionally an analog process of lifecycle management - from design to installation to service, a large portion of the work happens in the field. SiteOwl offers integrators and their customers unprecedented collaboration capabilities while helping teams become more efficient throughout the system lifecycle." said SiteOwl CEO Joseph Ndesandjo.
Along with receiving the 2022 ESX Innovation Award in the Installation/ Service Tools category, SiteOwl was honored to win the TechVision Challenge and recognized as an outstanding product driving the electronic security and life safety industry forward.
