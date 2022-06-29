HOBA Tech Named Digital Transformation Innovators of the Year at AI Business Excellence Awards
Founder and author Heath Gascoigne is disrupting the business transformation marketLONDON, ENGLAND, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOBA Tech is pleased to announce the company was named Digital Transformation Innovators of the Year – UK at the Acquisition International (AI) annual Business Excellence awards. The awards celebrate businesses and organizations that have demonstrated innovation, leadership and excellence in their field.
HOBA was described as "the niche boutique consultancy disrupting the $20 billion business transformation market" in the awards announcement.
HOBA Tech is a business transformation consultancy founded in 2016 by Heath Gascoigne. The company specialises in digital transformation, enterprise business and technology architecture; and programme, project and change management services. HOBA Tech has helped clients improve performance by developing and enhancing their business capabilities across people, processes technology and data.
As an author, entrepreneur and business transformator, Gascoigne is well-positioned to help businesses transform their business model and implement HOBA's Target Operating Model (TOM) and the HOBA (House of Business Architecture) framework. This framework is designed to address the alarmingly high number of failed business transformation projects that Gascoigne has been called in to rescue. Gascoigne is also the author of the six-time best-selling book, ”The Business Transformation Playbook”, which provides guidance on navigating the business transformation process successfully.
Gascoigne told the Business Excellence Awards team, "We want to disrupt the business transformation industry – become the standard for business-led digital transformation in the world, put the control back into the business' hands, and reverse the 70% failure rate in transformation projects."
He continued, "We solve this anxiety people have around bringing in consultants to help them transform. Businesses are afraid of consultants. They know they need to transform, but they don't want to start because they know it's a road to nowhere. It's a money-sucking process. Subconsciously, they are scared of business transformation and they are scared of the consultants."
The business world is always changing, and companies must continually adapt to stay competitive. This can be a daunting task, and many transformation programs fail due to a lack of focus on the people involved. Gascoigne believes that HOBA Tech has the solution. Its community of business transformators is equipped to handle every aspect of a transformation, from design to strategy to negotiation. This shift puts control back in the hands of businesses, where it belongs. With HOBA Tech leading the charge, businesses can confidently face the future.
"I'm absolutely honoured to have won this award. Our team at HOBA Tech is dedicated to helping businesses transform their operations, and it's great to see our efforts recognized. We're looking forward to continuing our work and making even more progress in the years to come," Gascoigne said.
For more information about HOBA Tech, visit hoba.tech.
###
Heath Gascoigne
HOBA Tech
heath@hoba.tech