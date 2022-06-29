The CoBuilders app launched to make house cleaning services faster and easier

The CoBuilders Logo The CoBuilders app

Hiring professional cleaners is especially helpful to individuals who work from home and those who don’t have the time to do regular home cleaning.

The CoBuilders app was launched to help homeowners and house renters forget the frustration and complication of looking for house cleaning services online. ” — Bukola Michael Nelson

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Texas-based company has launched The CoBuilders, a new app that helps customers order affordable house cleaning services in the United States direct from their mobile phones.The CoBuilders app is a two-way street, bridging a connection between customers who need house cleaning services and providing job opportunities for professional cleaners and cleaning companies nationwide.According to the company founder and CEO Bukola Michael Nelson on the app’s website, The CoBuilders app was launched to help homeowners and house renters forget the frustration and complication of looking for house cleaning services online. The app offers consumers the convenience of ordering cleaning services straight from their phones.House cleaning has just gotten easier. The app is easy to use. Once installed, users will see an option to sign up to request cleaning services or register as a cleaner. After signing up, users who want cleaning services can schedule house cleaning time and date that works for them.Customers can also get an upfront cost of the cleaning services, indicating the size of the house and the number of rooms and bathrooms. The cost includes a breakdown of the fees. If satisfied with the price, the customer can proceed to order cleaning services.The CoBuilders app assures homeowners and renters of fast and efficient services. A cleaner will be assigned within 24 hours as soon as the customer pays. Customers can choose from four levels of cleaning through The CoBuilders app. The options include Standard, Deep, Move-Out, and After-Event cleaning. The rates vary and may increase depending on the size of the house or workspace and the service used.Through the cleaning services app, customers can monitor the progress of their order from the easy-to-read dashboard. Users will get notifications when they place an order for cleaning services, when a worker is assigned, when the worker has arrived at the location, when work is in progress, and finally when the work is completed.Customers can feel safe and need not be wary of opening their doors for house cleaning cleaners. Safety is an outstanding feature of The CoBuilders app. Each professional cleaner had passed thorough background checks conducted by a third-party company conducting background checks for multi-national companies worldwide. In addition, the customer can see a photo of the cleaner assigned to them in the app dashboard.The CoBuilder app users who register as cleaners must also sign up for an account. They will undergo free background checks paid for by the company. Cleaners will receive instant job notifications on their phones when a customer needs a cleaning job in their local area and gets instant payment when the job is complete. Hiring professional cleaners is especially helpful to individuals who work from home, host rooms on Airbnb, rent a new house, and those who don’t have the time to do regular home cleaning.The CoBuilder cleaning services require no minimum order, which means customers can hire cleaners regardless of the size of their homes or workspaces that needs cleaning. Users also have the option to save the cleaning request and proceed with the order at a later time.Additional features of the app allow customers to cancel a house cleaning order, rate cleaners, and schedule the next cleaning. Customers who are unhappy or unsatisfied with the cleaning service can ask for a refund. More features are coming up to make house cleaning simple and convenient.The CoBuilders app is available for download from Apple Store and Google Play Store in the United States. Visit https://thecobuilders.com/ or the company’s Facebook page for regular updates. Customers can also call (903) 373-5330 or email info@thecobuilders.com for inquiries and more information.

The Story Behind The CoBuilders