Paragon Industries Presents "Let Freedom Fly" Celebration, July 2
Paragon Industries will be partnering with D-Luxe Properties to host an Independence Day drone show on July 2, 2022.SAPULPA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapulpa pipe manufacturer Paragon Industries believes in giving back to its community, which is why they're excited to announce the "Let Freedom Fly" Independence Day celebration that will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Paragon will be teaming up with D-Luxe Properties, the City of Sapulpa, and other local businesses to put on a spectacular drone show, along with food trucks and other activities.
"Paragon Industries is excited to present Let Freedom Fly, a Patriotic drone show and Independence Day celebration, on July 2nd, 2022," said Paragon Marketing Coordinator Tiffany Barnett.
"We are so proud to partner with the City of Sapulpa and local businesses to give back to the community! This one-of-a-kind show will take place around 9:20 p.m. (as soon as it's dark enough) and will feature 300 drones in an animated show!"
For optimal viewing of the drone show, Paragon is encouraging attendees to visit the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park at 923 S. Main St. in Sapulpa, though it will also be visible to the west, as well.
The Sapulpa VFW will be providing inflatables for the kids and there are other activities located at D-Luxe Properties as well. The privately owned park features outdoor games such as giant-sized chess, shuffleboard, and corn hole, as well as a public dog park.
V'Fresco will be serving street tacos, nachos, and burritos. The Cowboys & Angels Chuck Wagon will be selling chicken strips, pork chops, fish, and funnel cake. Alpha Grill will be bringing its entire menu of delicious barbecue. JJ's Burgers & Dawgs will be selling...burgers and hot dogs of course!
Royal T's Bistro will have burgers, surf & turf, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, shrimp, hot links and polish sausage, Philly cheesesteaks, chicken wings, and more. Squeeze Me Lemonade will be providing drinks while Josh's Sno Shack and Frios Gourmet Pops will provide refreshing desserts.
D-Luxe Properties recently held its soft opening event in April and has been hosting car shows and other exciting events for the past year. Still in development at the park are permanent restrooms, an amphitheater, and a bridge over Rock Creek into Kelly Lane Park.
