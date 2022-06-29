Submit Release
BNC/Video/DVR 6 Channel Security Monitor Switch with Autoscan and USB Serial Remote Control

This product is ideal for multiple Security Monitor Systems to prioritize security and safety for schools, shopping centers, hospitals, and more!

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Standards Laboratories, Cranston, RI, announces its Model 7916 BNC Switch featuring Autoscan capability and both Manual Pushbutton and USB Serial Remote Control. Each channel of the Model 7196 allows access to six DVR/Camera networks from one laptop computer with the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. The Switch also has the capability of automatically sequencing live images from all Video Monitors distributed throughout the building and/or area. Scan mode permits automatic switching of positions at a set time interval and this model is field proven in video surveillance security monitor applications. The product is ideal for multiple Security Monitor Systems to prioritize security and safety for schools, shopping centers, hospitals, sports complexes, and more!

The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV camera systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. Both the Center and Shell of the BNC interface are switched and the switch ports are transparent to all data. All BNC ports are impedance matched to support 75 Ohm equipment.

This Model 7196 features manual control via 6 front panel pushbuttons to individually switch positions with a SCAN pushbutton for Scan Mode. The Scan Mode allows automatic switching of positions at a set time interval. This BNC Switch can also be remotely controlled using USB ASCII commands that allow the user to control switch position, lock out front panel operations, toggle scan mode, configure the scan for excluding ports, change scan interval, set default power up/down position and obtain switch status.

The Model 7196 can also be configured to maintain the last set position on power loss and continue to pass data or to switch to a default power down position and continue to pass data. On power up, the unit can be configured to maintain its position, to restore the position before the power down, or to switch to a default power up position.

To view more about Model 7196, visit: http://www.electrostandards.com/ProductDetail/?productid=2437
For more information about other Network Switches or cables from Electro Standards Laboratories, call 401-943-1164, email eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or visit www.ElectroStandards.com. All ESL products are available for export. Government Agencies contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

Gabriela Martin
Electro Standards Laboratories
+1 401-943-1164
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

