NDDOT conducts survey on Exit 257 project in Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is conducting a survey for feedback on the Interstate 94 Exit 257 bridge project in Jamestown.  

Exit 257 was closed for repairs on June 13. During the closure the NDDOT is gathering public input and feedback on traffic patterns while Exit 257 is closed. 

“We are interested to learn how this closure is impacting drivers in the area and want to better understand traffic patterns during construction,” said Michael E. Johnson, NDDOT urban engineer. 

The survey is open to North Dakota residents and will run through the summer. 

For more information and to take the survey visit www.dot.nd.gov/exit257. 

