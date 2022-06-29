Landtec Surveying under New Ownership

Partners David Zide and Daniel Snyder

Same Great Team - Different Theme

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landtec Surveying is now operating under new ownership. President David Zide and Vice-President Daniel Snyder have for years been instrumental in expanding the coverage and capabilities of Landtec and stated that “We love the company so much that we decided to buy it!”

An asset sale was completed this past month and the firm is now operating as Landtec Surveying and Lien, LLC with David and Daniel both at the helm as managing members.

Former owner Andrew Snyder is staying on as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and Advisor. And while Landtec would also like to announce the addition of another licensed Surveyor, Pablo Alvarez, PSM., Andrew will also continue to advise in his capacity as Professional Surveyor and Mapper.

In fact, in one of his first tasks under the new ownership, and in Landtec’s continuing desire to help educate customers, Andrew was a featured speaker at (Attorneys’ Title Fund Services, Inc) The Fund Assembly’s annual conference in Orlando last week.

While Florida’s home purchase market has seen some flattening over the last year – with an acceleration of a decrease in sales just in the last 2 months – Landtec has continued to grow. This is a testament to the leadership of David and Daniel and they are extremely excited to continue Landtec’s growth, development and attention to customer service.

For details regarding Landtec’s team and services, please visit www.landtecsurvey.com