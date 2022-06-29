Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,356 in the last 365 days.

Landtec Surveying under New Ownership

Partners David Zide and Daniel Snyder

Partners David Zide and Daniel Snyder

Same Great Team - Different Theme

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landtec Surveying is now operating under new ownership. President David Zide and Vice-President Daniel Snyder have for years been instrumental in expanding the coverage and capabilities of Landtec and stated that “We love the company so much that we decided to buy it!”

An asset sale was completed this past month and the firm is now operating as Landtec Surveying and Lien, LLC with David and Daniel both at the helm as managing members.

Former owner Andrew Snyder is staying on as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer and Advisor. And while Landtec would also like to announce the addition of another licensed Surveyor, Pablo Alvarez, PSM., Andrew will also continue to advise in his capacity as Professional Surveyor and Mapper.

In fact, in one of his first tasks under the new ownership, and in Landtec’s continuing desire to help educate customers, Andrew was a featured speaker at (Attorneys’ Title Fund Services, Inc) The Fund Assembly’s annual conference in Orlando last week.

While Florida’s home purchase market has seen some flattening over the last year – with an acceleration of a decrease in sales just in the last 2 months – Landtec has continued to grow. This is a testament to the leadership of David and Daniel and they are extremely excited to continue Landtec’s growth, development and attention to customer service.

For details regarding Landtec’s team and services, please visit www.landtecsurvey.com

David Zide
Landtec Surveying and Lien, LLC
+1 561-714-4111
dzide@landtecsurvey.com

You just read:

Landtec Surveying under New Ownership

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.