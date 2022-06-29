Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,347 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Statement on Senate Approval of State Budget

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo, chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement after the Senate acted to approve New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget:

 

“This is a responsive and responsible budget that addresses the economic challenges of our time. It provides the largest tax cut and the largest surplus in state history. It also makes use of state and federal resources to reduce debt and make strategic investments in our future.

 

“This plan will make the lives of the people of New Jersey more affordable with substantial property tax relief for homeowners and renters, direct savings from the distribution of the energy tax, a tax holiday for school supplies and tax credits for children.

 

“The large surplus will protect the taxpayers from any potential economic slowdown or recession. And, we were careful to invest in services and programs in sustainable ways regardless of economic conditions next year.

 

“The debt defeasance fund will provide more of a financial cushion as well resources for infrastructure investments.

 

“We are making investments in primary needs, including school construction, affordable housing, clean water, higher education, Pre-K, transportation, public safety, and mental health.

 

“And we restored the budget provision that gives the Legislature the shared responsibility for approving the use of federal funds.

 

“This is a state budget that will address immediate needs, provide significant tax relief, install economic safeguards and support future opportunities.”

You just read:

Sarlo Statement on Senate Approval of State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.