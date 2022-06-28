Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the upcoming retirement of John Horgan as Premier of British Columbia

CANADA, June 28 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the upcoming retirement of John Horgan as Premier of British Columbia:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank Premier Horgan for his service to British Columbians.

“Premier Horgan has improved the lives of British Columbians. From taking ambitious climate action, to delivering more affordable child care for families in British Columbia starting this year, and helping people through COVID‑19, his strong leadership has made life better for people in the province.

“I have worked closely with Premier Horgan over the past five years to advance the issues that matter to British Columbians and all Canadians, including creating clean growth and good middle-class jobs. He has been a strong advocate for affordable housing, reliable public transit, and quality health care and services for families. Working together, we signed a historic early learning and child care agreement that will deliver results now, and $10-a-day child care in the coming years.

“I thank Premier Horgan for his over 17 years of dedicated public service. He will be missed at the First Ministers’ table. I wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

