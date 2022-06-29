DSB Rock Island Wealth Management Welcomes Two New Partners

DSB Rock Island Wealth Management Welcomes New Partners - Dave Brouillette and Daniel Gustafson

David J. Brouillette and Daniel D. Gustafson bring a combined 50 years of experience to Minnesota financial services firm, DSB Rock Island Wealth Management

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSB Rock Island Wealth Management, LLC., an independent advisory and wealth management firm focused on helping clients build financial plans that align with their personal values and vision, today announced that David J. Brouillette and Daniel D. Gustafson have joined the firm as partners.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dave and Daniel to DSB Rock Island Wealth Management,” said Mitch Stolba, Founder and Partner. “Their commitment to client service and innovative solutions is a perfect fit with our team, and we look forward to offering our clients their additional expertise and more opportunities for collaboration.”

Brouillette and Gustafson are seasoned financial advisors with a combined 50 years of experience serving the financial needs of families, high net worth individuals, and privately-held businesses throughout the Midwest. Their qualifications include completion of the FINRA Series 7 General Securities Representative, NASAA Series 63 Uniform Securities State Law, and NASAA Series 65: Uniform Investment Advisor Law examinations.

“Joining DSB Rock Island Wealth Management allows us to continue to provide our clients with the personal attention they are accustomed to,” said Brouillette, “while also giving them access to the diverse experience of the firm’s robust team and the latest technology tools.”

The addition of Brouillette and Gustafson expands the depth of the firm’s financial services expertise in alignment with its business goals and growth strategy. DSB Rock Island Wealth Management is committed to helping clients define their unique path to success through comprehensive and thoughtful financial solutions tailored to their specific goals.

About DSB Rock Island Wealth Management, LLC

DSB Rock Island Wealth Management champions the trailblazers, the entrepreneurs, and the family businesses seeking the next step on their path to success. Located in the Twin Cities, our advisors ask the tough questions and break down complex financial information into understandable options. We offer financial guidance ideally suited to individuals, families, and privately-held businesses and their owners. Our niche is building unique plans for each client; one client at a time. To learn more about how we can help you and your business on your path to financial success, please visit www.dsb-rockisland.com/wealth-management/