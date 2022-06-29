BlockJocks Creates Memorable Josh Allen NFT with Metabilia & DraftKings

BlockJocks has partnered with Metabilia to create Josh Allen’s first “Event NFT.” This debuted on DraftKings Marketplace featuring top Comic industry talent.

METAVERSE, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- --BlockJocks is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Metabilia, an NFT and memorabilia company operating at the forefront of physical and digital collectibles to create Josh Allen’s first “Event NFT.” This drop debuted exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace on June 16th, 2022 with a special, premium version dropping on Metabilia.io in early July. The art, conceived and created by BlockJocks’ featuring their top comic book industry talent, will allow fans to celebrate a newsworthy “Perfect Game” moment in Allen’s exciting career and give fans access to exclusive memorabilia from this emerging star. This release is the first in a series of planned collaborations with talent from fellow NFT company Metabilia.

###

BlockJocks is a digital content creation and distribution studio with over twenty-three years of experience in the digital art realm. The studio is set to launch their new NFT platform this Fall to distribute their own content and aim to hit the ground running. In house art will be available at BlockJocks.io, an NFT Marketplace for collectors who both love sports, art and the cryptosphere. The BlockJocks community prides itself on its collaborative artistic process in which the athletes are involved in the creative process while BlockJocks also acts as a liaison for these athletes as they step into the crypto universe by providing education and a collectibles industry consultant to help concierge their point of entry. .

Josh Allen’s “Event NFT” with Metabilia is just the beginning for BlockJocks, as the community of NFT artists and creatives have been working tirelessly to create a digital art that will revolutionize and revitalize the NFT marketplace. BlockJocks has teamed up with professional athletes, past and present-- like Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, Gerry Cheevers, JC Jackson, Adam Butler, and Deatrich Wise just to name a few -- to create intricate and creative pieces of unique digital art.

“Our business model allows for artistic inclusion with the latitude to create without restriction,” says BlockJocks. “This genuine labor of love comes across in a collectible that is uniquely crafted to stand out in the market.”

Follow Block Jocks on Twitter and Instagram @blockjocksnft for the latest news & info. Don’t be surprised if you see some other stars from around the league joining forces. Check the site to keep up with the electrifying artwork waiting in the wings. You’re not going to want to miss what we have in store. We promise. The art is the utility. Digital art. Physical Joy.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Blockjocks.io

BlockJocks Promotional Video