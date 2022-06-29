2022’s Roller Skating Revolution Heads to South Beach with DMV Culture and Arts
Miami Takeover LLC recently announced the 14th annual Miami Takeover in Miami Beach, Florida to kick off on July 15th.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Takeover LLC recently announced the 14th annual Miami Takeover in Miami Beach, Florida to kick off on July 15th. Visitors will experience the unique blend of music, nightlife, community service, and upscale events. Apart from being the primary hotspot of parties and social events over the weekend, the MTO experience also offers networking opportunities with thousands of socially conscious urban professionals and business owners.
As anxious travelers take to the air this summer with concerns about flight prices and cancellations, The Miami Takeover team puts one's mind at ease with careful planning, responsive staff, and all-inclusive packages to make for an effortless travel experience.
Converging on South beach, The Miami Takeover invites visitors from the DMV and surrounding areas to experience a wide range of events from the Miami Nights All White Party, the 2nd annual MTO Golf Classic, the annual pop-up pool party, the community Beach sweep, Yacht Wars on the water, and the showstopper event, The Art of Go-Go Festival on Wheels. This unique weekend is one of a kind with an array of activities and upscale events for adventurous or laid-back travelers.
A major addition to the weekend is the Sk8te Takeover featuring All White and Bikini/Daisy Duke skate nights highlighted by The Art of Go-Go Festival on Wheels, a time to enjoy, reflect, and celebrate the rich history of Go-Go music. For more than four decades, Go-Go music has been the lifeblood of DC. As the soundtrack of the DMV, it’s been the vehicle for musicians and entrepreneurs from the area to showcase their talent and skills for the entire world to see.
2022 has seen an explosion in the popularity of roller skating events across the United States. Enthusiasts have kept the popularity of this pastime and its synchronized dances, camaraderie, and creativity alive for decades, and this event will honor the history and future of Roller Skating as well as celebrate the pillars of GoGo: art, music, and culture. Held at the legendary Super Wheels Miami skating rink, attendees will enjoy live musical performances by Black Alley, DCVybe Band, and Junkyard Band. Artfully fusing the DMV sound with skating rink classic hits will be long-time roller skater and DJ out of NY, DJ Dee, and Florida's own, straight out of Tampa, legendary DJ Fanatic.
About The Miami Takeover LLC
Composed of seasoned travel professionals with a cumulative experience of 40 years in assisting customers to fulfill their domestic and international travel needs. Team Miami Takeover LLC, is led by Wylie Kynard, Vincent Peden, and Antwoine McCoy. These consummate professionals nurture a global network of premier travel partners, operations experts, and hospitality pros that share a single-minded purpose of providing safe and memorable travel experiences to their patrons. Shouting out the One City, One Sound, One Weekend anthem, the company has been known to combine exclusive events, ultra-luxurious beachfront property accommodations along with upscale lifestyle events, peaceful parties, strong networking events, community service initiatives, and top tier entertainment in its annual signature Miami Takeover event.
