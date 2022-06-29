Qyral Becomes the First Social Selling Company to Offer Telederm Services

Revolutionary personalized skincare brand Qyral is breaking new ground as the first social selling company to offer telederm services to their customers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral, a Silicon Valley based skincare company, is releasing a prescription-based product line in order to offer its customers more potent solutions for a variety of skincare concerns. In tandem, they have partnered with healthcare providers to offer easy and convenient telederm services.

The addition of prescription-grade products to the Qyral line of personalized solutions gives customers more options than ever to tackle their top skincare complaints. To order, customers simply take a brief online skin assessment. Their answers are analyzed by the team of practitioners, who prescribe the precise ingredients needed to tackle issues such as acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and aging. The prescription ingredients Qyral offers have been clinically tested and approved by the FDA.

This is the first time any social selling company has launched custom formulated prescription grade products. “We’re doing something that’s never been done before. Qyral’s revolutionary approach combines social selling with telehealth services and personalized, prescription-grade products to effectively diagnose and treat skincare conditions that lack traditional OTC or cosmetic solutions,” says company founder Hanieh Sigari.

“Qyral’s innovation is setting a new standard for what is possible at the cutting edge of the social selling, health, and beauty industries, and I am so excited to be leading this charge."

Each product is blended to address a customer’s specific needs, based on the answers to their skin assessment. One person with acne may not have an identical product to another person with that issue.

The new products are:

● Clear: Made for people who have acne.

● Accelerate: Addresses fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, and other aging concerns.

● Calm: Helps tame redness and irritation from rosacea.

● Erase: Evens out the skintone of people with hyper-pigmentation, melasma, scarring, and sun damage.

The company is growing and Sigari, along with Vice President of Sales, Mark Carr, are touring the country, introducing potential consultants to a unique business opportunity. The company is focusing on growth through social selling, a direct selling technique by which consultants have a website, but don’t have parties or keep inventory. Consultants have access to educational videos, articles, and social media posts that they can share with their social network. Qyral has worked with experts to develop a social selling system. Adding the prescription products adds another unique layer.

According to Carr, “Our consultants will be able to offer what no other networking company has to offer. That puts Qyral consultants in a league of their own.”

If a customer does not want prescription products, they will have the option of sticking with cosmetic grade for their order. The new line of products will be available starting July 13, 2022.

Contact information:

Olha Ivasiuk

PR@qyral.com