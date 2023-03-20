South Dakota Tour Operator Focusing on Lakota Art and Culture in Pine Ridge Reservation.
Often times visitors to South Dakota gravitate to Mt. Rushmore, Custer State Park while Lakota Artists and Storytellers OverlookedRAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the Art and Culture of the Oglala Lakota on Pine Ridge Reservation
My XO Adventures is proud to announce an Educational Tour Series exploring the art, history, and culture of the Oglala Lakota on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. This unique experience will give visitors a glimpse into this vibrant culture and help bridge the gap between tourists and locals.
Often visitors to the Black Hills of South Dakota are unaware of the rich culture that exists within Pine Ridge Reservation. My XO Adventures seeks to provide unique experiences through cultural exchange with local businesses, learning from Lakota storytellers, and directly interacting with local artists. As we explore this beautiful land, we will also learn about its history and cultural significance.
“This is a great opportunity for visitors to learn about Lakota art and culture," says My XO Adventures founder Daniel Milks. “We want people to understand what it means to be part of an Indigenous community in today's world." From visits to local galleries where guests can purchase original artwork from renowned artists to conversations with tribal elders who can share stories about their ancestors' struggles for survival, there is something for everyone on these tours.
The tour will also give guests access to some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in South Dakota as they journey through Pine Ridge Reservation. From majestic mountains to lush valleys, visitors can take in all this region offers while learning more about its vibrant cultural heritage. Guests can also view wildlife such as bison, antelope, deer, eagles, hawks, and even wild horses!
My XO Adventures will provide transportation throughout the tour and meals so that guests don't have to worry about anything other than enjoying their time here. We strive for a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved so that our guests can leave feeling enriched by their experience here in South Dakota.
“We hope that this tour series will open up opportunities for people from all walks of life to come together," says Milks. “It's a chance for everyone - both locals and tourists -to come together in understanding of each other's cultures." So join us on our next journey as we explore the art and culture of Oglala Lakota on Pine Ridge Reservation!
