Men's Health Month Celebrates Another Successful June
Annual Awareness Period Closes out a Strong Month of Health Information Events.
Men’s health is essential all year long. We must take care of ourselves.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As June draws to a close so does Men’s Health Month, the annual congressionally recognized awareness period dedicated to improving health and wellness for men and boys in the United States and around the world. This year, Men’s Health Month celebrated a successful 30 days of events that reached people around the world through education activities, health screenings and online and other events.
— Frank Crenshaw, Mayor of Pendleton, South Carolina
Originally Men’s Health Week, the awareness period that would later expand to cover all of June was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994. Men’s Health Month is now celebrated by cities and communities all over the United States. The Men’s Health Month website displays proclamations from more than 350 governors, mayors, and leaders of Native American communities recognizing the month and encouraging citizens to be proactive about their health. These proclamations can be at viewed at MensHealthMonth.org
"It's been a productive Men's Health Month with many events occurring in person again after two years of Covid restrictions,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “The outpouring of support from our local leaders in communities has helped push the messaging even further, that men need to make their health a priority as it impacts their society as a whole."
Once again this year, Congress recognized Men’s Health Week with a resolution sponsored by Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10), which can be viewed here.
“Men’s Health Month is an opportunity for men of all ages to rededicate ourselves to recognizing the importance of health and wellness in our lives,” said Tony Roswarski, mayor of Lafayette, Indiana. “Taking the necessary steps to prevent health problems will not only affect you, but your entire family. Eating properly, exercising regularly, and scheduling routine visits with your doctor will go a long way towards a healthy lifestyle.”
“When men prioritize their mental and physical health with regular health screenings, exercise, diet, and self-care practices, they not only create a better life for themselves but also serve as more positive role models for boys and young men in their lives,” said Mayor Paul Alfrey of Melbourne Florida.
It was another great year for Wear Blue Day, celebrated on the Friday before Father’s Day, June 17 of this year. Healthcare systems, private corporations, and individuals posted photos of themselves wearing blue with the hashtag #WearBlueForMen to show their support and raise awareness for health issues facing men.
“Now more than ever we need to educate the public about men’s health; including healthy lifestyle, early detection and preventive practices,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri of Utica, New York. “By promoting this cause and increasing awareness, we can improve the health and quality of life for men.”
Though Men’s Health Month may be ending, the importance of health awareness and preventive practices for men and boys is vital throughout the year. “Men’s health is essential all year long,” said Frank Crenshaw, Mayor of Pendleton SC. “In June of each year, we remind all men to continue to achieve good health overall. We must take care of ourselves."
The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized International Men's Health Week for the first time with a webinar on June 13. Nearly thirty thousand people tuned in to listen to and ask questions of the expert panel. The WHO will sponsor another webinar, along with Global Action on Men’s Health, and the Pan American Health Organization (paho.org), to close out the Month on June 30. The subject of the meeting is ‘Addressing Men’s Health and Masculinities (Salud de los hombres y masculinidades) in the Americas: A Public Health Imperative.’
More information on men’s health issues, as well as free resources, including images for use in social media can be found are available in both English and Spanish at www.MensHealthMonth.com
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
MHN is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Men’s Health Network is the sponsor of Men’s Health Month (June) and Wear Blue Day. MHN maintains the http://www.TesticularCancerAwarenessMonth.com (April) and http://www.ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth.com (September) websites.
For information on MHN's programs and activities, visit them at MensHealthNetwork.org, on Twitter (@MensHlthNetwork), and on Facebook (facebook.com/menshealthnetwork), or call 202-543-6461 ext. 101.
