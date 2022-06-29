Branan Ward, St. Augustine native and entrepreneur announces 15 years in business

Branan Ward, Ward Design Group Office, St. Augustine, FL Branan Ward shows off a recent custom wood order, The Hippies Husband, St. Augustine, FL Jackye and Branan Ward showing a new candle scent for Hippie Wick Chick

15 years in business with Ward Design Group, expands with The Hippies Husband specialty woodworking firm

I am truly grateful for the loyalty of my community and the support they give to local businesses.” — Branan Ward

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branan Ward, president and founder of Ward Design Group and most recently The Hippies Husband, a woodworking business, is commemorating 15 years with the website design firm where he builds and maintains websites from his office in St. Augustine Beach. His most recent venture with handmade, customized wood boards and gifts started this year at his home in South St. Augustine.

Ward, 56, graduated from St. Augustine High School, married his high school sweetheart Jackye, and started a family with children who are now professionals with children of their own. During his earlier work life in the local community, Ward held jobs in the utilities and restaurant field, served as a musician, and as a technical director at a large local organization, then began “Laugh and Cry Media” in 2007 as a video company. The video company expanded into Ward Design Group serving hundreds of organizations locally, statewide, and across the country.

His involvement and dedication to an area Business Networking International (BNI) group has also helped to promote and grow his enterprise. Ward works with mentors from St. Johns County including participation in Karen D. Nutter’s local Mastermind group, and coaching with Rick Noland of Noland Consulting which furthers Ward’s abilities in his life and profession.

Ward and his wife are gratified to have raised their family in St. Augustine and now focus on their companies including Ward Design Group, Jackye’s successful business, The Hippie Wick Chick, an all-natural health and beauty company with handmade natural candles, apothecary items, and gifts, and The Hippies Husband.

“I have always had a love for creativity and music, and now, Jackye and I are enjoying growing our several businesses. We continue our commitment to spending time with our children and grandchildren, and embrace several key reasons and goals to support our staff teams, ourselves, and friends, and support organizations that help adults and children in need,” said Ward.

Ward has received customer experience awards with “Best in the 904” since 2020, and marketing recognitions. In his latest venture, he invested in creating a customized candle-making and woodshop workspace at his home. His hobby with wood working led Ward to starting another stream of income with specialty products using exotic woods for utilitarian items in the home, boat and office, and as customized corporate gift items. His key web services clients include the St. Johns County Bar Association, local municipalities, along with several legal firms, medical practices, and many trade businesses.

He serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Johns County. Ward has sponsored and helped other local nonprofit organizations with funding and in-kind services including St. Francis House, Somebody Cares St. Augustine, Boys & Girls Club of San Augustine, and the Veteran Garden Project of St. Augustine, among others. Ward looks forward to helping additional organizations as he gives back to the community.

His web business and wood products, plus The Hippie Wick Chick items are located at Ward Design Group office, 721 A1A Beach Blvd, Suite 2 in St. Augustine Beach and at the Coconut Barrel, 3175 US 1 South in St. Augustine. For more information contact Branan Ward at 904-540-9933 or email branan@wardmediagroup.com. Visit the websites at https://TheWardDesignGroup.com, https://HippieWickChick.com, and https://TheHippiesHusband.com.