South Carolina Affordable Housing Options Expand as NHE Development Team Brings Parkside at Butler to life
New 72-unit affordable apartment community takes shape in Mauldin, S.C.
NHE continues to explore opportunities in markets across South Carolina to add high-quality affordable housing like this project at Parkside at Butler.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In further proof of efforts to address the Upstate’s well-documented deficit in affordable housing, a 72-unit apartment community is taking shape in Mauldin, as a dedicated group of developers, community leaders and businesses make steady progress on yet another quality , low-income community to house Upstate residents in need of affordable options.
— Taylor Davis, CEO, NHE Inc.
Parkside at Butler, located off exit 34 in Mauldin, will be the latest NHE Development project to open when completed in early Spring of 2023. The new community, made possible with Low-Income Housing Tax Credit support, will consist of three garden-style apartment buildings containing 1-, 2-, and 3- bedrooms apartments along with an onsite leasing office. When opened, the community will be home to Upstate residents earning 30%, 50%, or 60% of the area median income in Greenville County.
Construction on Parkside at Butler began in December 2021 with site preparations, and currently all building foundations have been laid and buildings are in the framing stage. Leasing should begin for new residents in late 2022, with the first residents moving into units early in 2023.
“NHE is excited to help bring Parkside at Butler to life with our partner organizations, and we thank them for their contributions and vision in helping to create this excellent addition to the Upstate’s affordable housing options,” said Taylor Davis, CEO of NHE, Inc. “We continue to explore opportunities in markets across South Carolina to add high-quality affordable housing like this and are pleased to work with all of the other partners in this project to bring Parkside at Butler to reality.”
Residents of Parkside at Butler will enjoy unit amenities including Energy Star appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, and washer and dryer hookups. Residents will enjoy community amenities including a community room with kitchenette, gazebo, and computer lab.
Parkside at Butler will provide convenient and comfortable living for Greenville County residents who are looking to be less than ten minutes from downtown Mauldin, and less than 30 minutes from downtown Greenville, while still featuring convenient access to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, and healthcare facilities.
Parkside at Butler is made possible through collaboration by a broad group of partners, all dedicated to expanding high-quality affordable housing options for South Carolinians in need. A recent strategic plan headed by the Greenville Housing Fund and Greenville County Redevelopment Authority has identified the need for as many as 10,000 additional rent or income-restricted units, and the preservation of another 3,000 units of existing affordable housing over the next decade in Greenville County alone.
Partners in the Parkside at Butler community include Upstate development group NHE, Inc. and SCG Development Partners, which are building and financing the project utilizing LIHTC credits administered by the SC State Housing Finance and Development Authority. Federal and state tax credits were syndicated by Stratford Capital Group and Monarch Private Capital. Other key partners include TD Bank, Creative Builders and Greenville County Redevelopment Authority.
NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 18,000 homes, apartments and condominiums in 15 states. NHE’s clients benefit from expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management and is a two-time honoree of Top Workplaces and Best Place to Work in South Carolina. For additional information, contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
