Mbanq Annual Conference Istanbul 2022 – Banking in the Metaverse

Digital asset issuance and digital asset services, along with data-driven markets will provide new revenue streams which will combine the best of both real and virtual worlds.”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full spectrum Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Mbanq, holds its annual conference in the historic city of Istanbul.
Representatives of 18 countries, including compliance and development teams, from the USA, Cambodia, Croatia and Germany, as well as Mbanq clients from across Europe, the Americas and Asia, meet to raise a glass while discussing the latest in FinTech innovation, as well as to celebrate Mbanq’s success.
So far, the early highlight has been ‘Banking in the Metaverse’ by Mbanq Co-Founder and CTO, Lars Rottweiler.
He says, "It is clear that there is a scale of investment and vision which makes the Metaverse a huge opportunity and, potentially, an eventual game-changing technology. This is something Mbanq is exploring further.
"The Metaverse is often misunderstood as being about the virtualization of our lives. However it may also be an opportunity to provide Financial Institutions with the technology and ability to tokenize tangible assets.
"Today, the pioneers of the Metaverse are at the beginning of a path that leads to an immersive combination of use-cases that we are only starting to imagine. Banking in the Metaverse will offer clients the ability to check balances and make payments using augmented and virtual reality channels. It will allow for educational and sales experiences from simulated customer environments, as well as streamlined next-gen onboarding.
"Huge opportunities stem from digital asset issuance and digital asset services, along with data-driven markets which will provide financial institutions with new revenue streams which will combine the best of both real and virtual worlds."
Another highlight was from a panel of in-house experts who spoke about Mbanq’s ‘as-a-Service' portfolio which was recently strengthened with Dispute Resolution-as-a-Service (DRaaS).
Mbanq’s BaaS value proposition is a comprehensive ecosystem that eliminates all worry and difficulty for clients when launching a Digital Bank or Credit Union. It includes:
- Regulatory-as-a-Service
- Compliance-as-a-Service
- Dispute Resolution-as-a-Service
- FinTech integration with Open Banking
- FinTech Startup Accelerator
“Everyone in the Mbanq family has worked extremely hard and deserves to relax and enjoy the wonderful vibrancy of Istanbul, to take in its history and to enjoy each other’s company. Many of us work on other sides of the planet from each other so this is the perfect opportunity to bond and team-build,” Lars Rottweiler adds.
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
