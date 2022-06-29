Discover the 9 Keys to Be Life Ready!
Al Foderaro and Denise Schmidt collaborate on a realistic framework to help teens and adults take action to create a more meaningful and satisfying life.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact: the quality of a person’s life is a direct result of the choices he or she makes. Everyone becomes a mosaic of all their choices and the more proficient an individual becomes at making life-impacting decisions, the more likely a happier, more successful life will result.
The 9 Keys to Be Life Ready: A Commonsense Guide for Teens and Adults to Make Better Choices is intended to serve as a catalyst to inspire and help individuals gain confidence, become better prepared to overcome obstacles, create realistic academic and career plans, and understand how to address making the kind of important decisions that will have a significant impact on their level of personal success and satisfaction.
Important decisions that will shape your future are waiting around every corner and you cannot avoid them. Challenge yourself to learn how to use an effective decision-making process and understand the power of making decisions in the big-ticket areas of your life the right way—carefully, thoughtfully, and deliberately.
As co-authors of 9 Keys to Be Life Ready: A Commonsense Guide for Teens and Adults to Make Better Choices, Foderaro and Schmidt are equally passionate individuals in the service of other people. This is evident in the counsel and advice they have offered to thousands of teens and adults for over forty years as devoted higher education professionals, career counselors, lecturers, and motivational speakers. Their lifetime of experiences led to them creating the Be Life Ready® initiative, which provides teens and adults with valuable resources and practical information available at belifeready.com.
Start improving your life today by getting a copy of Al Foderaro and Denise Schmidt’s 9 Keys to Be Life Ready: A Commonsense Guide for Teens and Adults to Make Better Choices. Welcome this opportunity to look ahead and become better prepared for your future by utilizing an effective decision-making process, developing useful skills, making good choices, and achieving positive outcomes. Be Life Ready® and be more successful and much happier!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter