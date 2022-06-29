Submit Release
Tasmania’s population booming



28 June 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

In a major revision to population data released today with the 2021 Census, ABS data shows that Tasmania’s population is now 569,800 as at December 2021.

The data shows that Tasmania’s population growth over the year was 0.8 per cent, which was the third-strongest growth in the nation, with our population growing by a significant margin of 4,270 persons.

When we came to Government, Tasmania had one of the lowest growth rates in Australia thanks to the disastrous economic management of the former Labor-Green government.

We committed to reversing that decline, setting a bold and ambitious target to increase the State’s population to 650,000 by 2050, and it is clear that our Plan is working with an increase of 56,100 persons since March 2014.

Labor’s Dr Broad and Rebecca White ought to be embarrassed about having claimed a “people recession” was occurring, as part of their relentless campaign to talk down Tasmania’s success.

These statistics confirm what we already know – that Tasmania is an attractive choice for people looking to live, work and raise a family with an economy that continues to perform strongly, with historically low unemployment.

