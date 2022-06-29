OncoBark Launches Revolutionary OncoGx16 Cancer Test

Early Detection Provides Opportunity for Early Intervention

Spotting the Signs of Canine Cancer Before Symptoms Appear

Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” — Roger Caras

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OncoBark unveils the world’s first at-home dog cancer detection kit, OncoGx16 Cancer Test, which can detect 16 specific types of canine cancer at early stage with unprecedented accuracy.

Most Accurate Point-of-Care Canine Cancer Test

Many pet owners go above and beyond to prioritize the wellbeing of their dogs over their own. Yet, it is challenging to find effective and preventative ways of caring for canine health, particularly when it comes to cancer, which sadly, is on the rise with an estimated 6 million dogs diagnosed annually.

However, Good News Awaits!

Oncobark provides dog owners with a powerful new tool in monitoring their pet’s health. The Canine OncoGx16 Cancer test uses ground-breaking DNA technology to precisely determine the oncological conditions of dogs before any signs of cancer appear, and this simple non-invasive nose swab allows pet owners to be proactive about their dog’s health.

Early Detection Provides Opportunity for Early Intervention

The team at Oncobark are expert scientists with over 40 years of experience in cutting-edge molecular technology. As dog owners themselves, OncoBark scientists are fiercely passionate in implementing better solutions for canine cancer diagnosis and monitoring.

The OncoGx16 cancer kit has undergone years of rigorous testing and research. Yet, for dog owners and their dogs, this test is remarkably simple and accurate! It uses trace amounts of DNA in the nasal secretions of dogs to detect the presence of early-stage cancers that may be present anywhere in the dog’s body. This needle-free DNA sampling can spot 16 specific types of cancer, including the 7 most common canine cancers before any clinical signs are noticeable. Detection at stage 0 allows pet owners to consult with their veterinarians to determine the best approach for promoting their pet’s longevity.

Now Available at OncoBark Online

Priced at $49.99 per test, the OncoGx16 test is affordable and worth every penny when compared to late-stage cancer treatments for dogs that average over $10,000; not to mention the steep emotional stress on both pets and pet parents during the waiting period for those lab results. In contrast, the OncoGx16 test results are obtained within minutes and in the comfort of your own home.

As for accuracy, the test has a 98% sensitivity and a specificity reaching 99.5% based on a clinical study of validated cohorts comprising hundreds of dogs, with and without a diagnosis of cancer for the 16 types of targeted canine cancer.

“I am excited about the power of this novel technology that can be harnessed for routine cancer screening at home.” said Dr. CN Wang, President of Kinstagen Corp. “I think OncoGx16 is an expedient tool assisting pet parents in keeping canine family members healthy.” continued Dr. Wang, “In the worst case, pet parents can be alerted early to allow intervention before their canine kids get too sick for the veterinarians to manage.”

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Roger Caras once said. The truth of this adage echoes our sentiments! With the OncoGx16 Cancer Test, pet parents can now make their kids’ lives whole.

FREE OncoGx16 Kit is offered online for all eligible canine members above 9 years old, while supplies last, from July 1 to Sep. 30, 2022.

For further information, quotes or interview requests please contact Alice Chow, Media Relationship at info@oncobark.com.

# # #