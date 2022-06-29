Staying Connected With the World and With One’s Self Through Art
Author and Filmmaker Sal Mallimo’s lifetime of creative pursuitPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sal Mallimo enjoyed a 35-year career in film animation in New York City and operated his animation studio, Mimondo Productions, Ltd., from 1982 to 2005. He graduated from the Film School, School of Visual Arts, NYC, in 1970 and taught traditional animation methods with claymation from 1992-2008 at the Joe Kubert School, Dover, NJ.
Sal found creative freedom in animation, allowing him to produce award-winning animated films through the years. Though multi-awarded in his craft, Sal was not spared of the only constant in this world, that is, change. The digital age flourished and shattered the old ways of animation filmmaking. The changes in the film industry, with the additional pressures of personal economic woes, caused Sal to close his animation studio after 25 fruitful years of operation.
Sal eventually wrote his first published book, A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Love and Death. In writing, he found comfort—staying connected with the world, maintaining composure, and appreciating a new art form for self-expression.
A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Love and Death is a poetic account featuring some of Sal’s life experiences, from romantic escapades to actual heart-rending events. This book allowed Sal to better understand the digital age and learn how to navigate the computer programs that obliterated the film craft he grew up loving. Thus, his heartwarming poetry comes with his etchings, drawings, photographs, and celestial painting he enhanced through Photoshop, which he then shunned.
Initially published in 2014 and revised and republished in 2019, A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Love and Death is a Finalist for the 2022 Pacific Book Awards for Best Children’s Picture Book 6 and Older.
Walk down Sal Mallimo’s memory lane in A Walk in Time: Poetry from Real Life About Love and Death, available on Amazon. Get to know the author and filmmaker further in his five-minute autobiography accessible on his YouTube channel. Check out for more as you visit his website at piccolosantino.com.
