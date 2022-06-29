Equator Introduces Stylish New Refrigerator Freezer Combo

Equator Top Freezer Refrigerator

Measuring in at 24 inches wide, the sleek ConServ MDRF1010ESE boasts a wide array of premium features — including Energy Star certification.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing another exceptional storage solution for perishable foods and beverages, Equator Appliances is proud to announce the release of the MDRF1010ESE Top Freezer Refrigerator. Designed with a fully stainless steel exterior, and product dimensions of 59.5 x 23.6 x 25.6 (HxWxD in inches), this model is the perfect fit for nearly any size space.

“Our team, is incredibly excited to begin offering the MDRF1010ESE Top Freezer Refrigerator” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This model was created with a multitude of premium features that we know our client base will appreciate. We’re also able to offer this unit at an outstanding price point, which our customers will also be pleased with.”

Exploring the interior of the ConServ MDRF1010ESE Top Freezer Refrigerator, users enjoy a spacious 10.1 cubic square feet of storage. There are two convenient glass shelves in the lower refrigerator portion. Each shelf is adjustable (which helps maximize space), and prevents slip through. Further facilitating the organization of the fridge section is a crisper and multiple door racks of varying sizes. The top freezer features one adjustable shelf, as well as door storage.

Elevating the quality of the MDRF1010ESE is its Energy Star certification. Constructed with superior energy efficiency, users can feel good about its reduced impact on the environment.

Other notable features on this stainless refrigerator include low sound (emitting only 43 dB when in use), an interior light, automatic defrost, reversible doors, adjustable feet, UL listed for safety, electronic temperature control, and a flush back design.

The ConServ MDRF1010ESE Top Freezer Refrigerator is backed by the company’s one year parts and labor warranty. It is now available for $1,099 on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.