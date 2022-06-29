Woodcraft Rangers Turns 100: Scholarship Drive to Fund 100 New Campers
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey Campers! Woodcraft Rangers kick off celebrations across LA County to mark 100 years of serving local youth from ages 4 to 18 through after school enrichment programs, summer day camps, and summer overnight camps. Woodcraft Rangers is one L.A.’s largest, longest running, and most diverse youth programs guiding kids and teens as they explore purposeful paths in life.
“Woodcraft Rangers turns 100 and we have a lot to celebrate,” said Julee Brooks, chief executive officer, Woodcraft Rangers. “Let’s face it, Our Woodcraft communities have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic and our families need us now more than ever. It is great being back together in person. It is fun to witness the kids experiencing the magic of camp, reuniting with their friends and camp counselors, learning new skills, singing, dancing and laughing, and creating priceless memories.”
To kick off the milestone, the organization is throwing its first campfire party at Temple Intermediate School with Baile folklorico performances, campfire singing, centennial-themed STEM and art projects and a giant s'mores cake. Camp sites across the Los Angeles area will participate in centennial celebrations throughout the year.
As part of the 100th anniversary, individuals, businesses and corporations can join in by making a donation to help more kids have a Woodcamp Rangers experience. This week, Woodcraft Rangers goal is to fund 100 scholarships to Camp Woodcraft in honor of 100 years. Donations can be made at www.woodcraftrangers.org.
Woodcraft Rangers was founded in 1922 by Ernest Thompson Seton. Woodcraft made a distinct mark from other youth organizations by its early commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. From the start, Woodcraft challenged the norm by opening its programs to all children from every race, religion and socioeconomic background.
Woodcraft Rangers is at the forefront of helping kids and teens explore purposeful paths in life, serving more than 15,000 youth in the greater Los Angeles area at 82 locations. Young campers receive academic reinforcement, in addition to participation in sports, STEM, field trips, and arts experiences that are culturally relevant. At Woodcraft Rangers, kids engage in popular activities such as dance and art, and also gain experience with cutting-edge clubs like skateboarding, stop motion animation, robotics, yoga and more. Each summer camp site offers unique programs designed to reflect the interests of the students being served.
The organization is also recognized as one of California’s original summer camps through Camp Woodcraft, its week-long residential summer overnight camp located in Mountain Center, near Idyllwild, CA. At least 50% of Woodcraft campers receive scholarships to attend camp and enjoy a wide range of activities including archery, rock wall climbing, and naturalist-led exploration. For more information, please visit www.woodcraftrangers.org.
