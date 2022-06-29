Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Adams Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Clark Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority FFR 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fayette Miami Trace Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 REISSUED Franklin Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Madison London Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Montgomery Montgomery County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Morrow Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency IPA 12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021 Williams Springfield Township Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Edgerton 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

