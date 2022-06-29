Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Adams

 

 

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Clark

Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

 FFR

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Fayette

Miami Trace Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

REISSUED

 

Franklin

Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Fulton

Fulton County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Lake

Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Lucas

Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

Madison

London Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

Montgomery

Montgomery County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Morrow

Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

Tuscarawas

Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

Van Wert

Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency

  IPA

12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021

 

Williams

Springfield Township Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Village of Edgerton

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 30, 2022

