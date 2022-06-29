Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 30, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
|
Adams
|
Monroe Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Clark
|
Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
FFR
|
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
|
|
Columbiana
|
Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
FFR IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Fayette
|
Miami Trace Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
REISSUED
|
|
Franklin
|
Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board of Franklin County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Fulton
|
Fulton County Airport Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Lake
|
Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Lucas
|
Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Madison
|
London Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
|
|
Montgomery
|
Montgomery County Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Morrow
|
Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
|
|
Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
Van Wert
|
Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
|
IPA
|
12/01/2020 TO 11/30/2021
|
|
Williams
|
Springfield Township Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Village of Edgerton
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
Wyandot
|
Wyandot County District Board of Health
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.