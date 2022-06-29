Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,288 in the last 365 days.

Payment Monetization Guidelines

UniPay Logo

United Thinkers releases guidelines on payment monetization for software-as-service platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider has published payment monetization guidelines for software-as-service platforms that want to generate an additional revenue stream from payment services.

United Thinkers is releasing the new free guidelines for SaaS platform owners that want to add payment features to their core offerings. The guidelines list and provide a detailed description of the key approaches SaaS companies should be familiar with in order to be able to make money on payment processing. Each section of the guidelines focuses on a specific payment monetization strategy a SaaS platform can implement and capitalize. Besides the approaches targeted at generating revenues, the document also touches upon ways of increasing savings and reducing indirect costs, associated with payment processing.

Company specialists routinely help software-as-service providers start making money on payment, merchant, and processing services. For that purpose, United Thinkers has developed special white-label and full-fledged payment facilitator programs, which are mostly targeted at the SaaS segment. Its flagship white label payment gateway technology, UniPay Gateway, has already allowed multiple SaaS companies to make payment processing and merchant onboarding profitable, smooth, and seamless. Moreover, UniPay has been used by Software companies for over ten years to both integrate and monetize payments. So, the newly released payment monetization guidelines summarize the key aspects of the company’s experience in this area.

The document is available for free download here

“Traditionally, SaaS companies did not attribute merchant services to the scope of their operations. These services were mostly delegated to third-party entities, such as ISOs. However, now it is clear that SaaS platforms are in a position to profit from these services themselves. Having worked within the industry for many years now, we have gained experience helping SaaS companies start making money on payment processing. Moreover, through our long-term partnership with Zift.io we have been offering state-of-the-art processing services to ISVs and SaaS platform providers. So, now we have decided to generalize this experience in a document that can be used as guidance by SaaS businesses we are dealing with.” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. “If you cannot find answers to your specific payment monetization-related questions in the guidelines, for a limited time we are offering free consultations with our payment experts, and you are welcome to request one at our website. Besides that, our nearest plans include launching a webinar on payment monetization for SaaS platforms, covering the subject even more thoroughly. So, you are also welcome to join it as soon as it becomes available”.

About UniPay

The appeal of the UniPay Platform is its open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as advanced APIs, and a wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.

The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (UniPayGateway.com):

UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and a mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.

To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com

About United Thinkers

United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company’s flagship product. For more information about the payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at Paylosophy.com

About Zift

Zift is a payment technology designed for ISVs, software platforms, and business management systems. It allows users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payments functionality from a unified platform for card-present EMV, card not present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.

More information is available at Zift.io

Kathrine Pensatori
United Thinkers
+1 8884919289
email us here

You just read:

Payment Monetization Guidelines

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.