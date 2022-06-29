Payment Monetization Guidelines
UniPay Logo
United Thinkers releases guidelines on payment monetization for software-as-service platformsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider has published payment monetization guidelines for software-as-service platforms that want to generate an additional revenue stream from payment services.
United Thinkers is releasing the new free guidelines for SaaS platform owners that want to add payment features to their core offerings. The guidelines list and provide a detailed description of the key approaches SaaS companies should be familiar with in order to be able to make money on payment processing. Each section of the guidelines focuses on a specific payment monetization strategy a SaaS platform can implement and capitalize. Besides the approaches targeted at generating revenues, the document also touches upon ways of increasing savings and reducing indirect costs, associated with payment processing.
Company specialists routinely help software-as-service providers start making money on payment, merchant, and processing services. For that purpose, United Thinkers has developed special white-label and full-fledged payment facilitator programs, which are mostly targeted at the SaaS segment. Its flagship white label payment gateway technology, UniPay Gateway, has already allowed multiple SaaS companies to make payment processing and merchant onboarding profitable, smooth, and seamless. Moreover, UniPay has been used by Software companies for over ten years to both integrate and monetize payments. So, the newly released payment monetization guidelines summarize the key aspects of the company’s experience in this area.
The document is available for free download here
“Traditionally, SaaS companies did not attribute merchant services to the scope of their operations. These services were mostly delegated to third-party entities, such as ISOs. However, now it is clear that SaaS platforms are in a position to profit from these services themselves. Having worked within the industry for many years now, we have gained experience helping SaaS companies start making money on payment processing. Moreover, through our long-term partnership with Zift.io we have been offering state-of-the-art processing services to ISVs and SaaS platform providers. So, now we have decided to generalize this experience in a document that can be used as guidance by SaaS businesses we are dealing with.” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. “If you cannot find answers to your specific payment monetization-related questions in the guidelines, for a limited time we are offering free consultations with our payment experts, and you are welcome to request one at our website. Besides that, our nearest plans include launching a webinar on payment monetization for SaaS platforms, covering the subject even more thoroughly. So, you are also welcome to join it as soon as it becomes available”.
About UniPay
The appeal of the UniPay Platform is its open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as advanced APIs, and a wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.
The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (UniPayGateway.com):
UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and a mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.
To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com
About United Thinkers
United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company’s flagship product. For more information about the payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at Paylosophy.com
About Zift
Zift is a payment technology designed for ISVs, software platforms, and business management systems. It allows users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payments functionality from a unified platform for card-present EMV, card not present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.
More information is available at Zift.io
Kathrine Pensatori
United Thinkers
+1 8884919289
email us here