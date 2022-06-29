Restore Wellness Center Offer No-Pills, No-Surgery Treatment for 10 Common Conditions with Chronic Pain
Restore Wellness Center is dedicated to helping patients regain a better quality of life with laser therapy.SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore Wellness Center offers laser therapy to help reduce pain and stimulate healing in a number of common diagnoses. Whether it is reducing inflammation or addressing pain in most areas of the body, the center uses lasers to increase patient function.
Chronic pain continues to be a significant reason behind unhappiness, arising from different conditions, such as arthritis, back pain, neck pain, cancer pain near a tumor, headaches, testicular pain (orchialgia), and lasting pain in scar tissue, muscle pain, and neurogenic pain. High-intensity laser treatment can help reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation in a non-surgical, drug-free manner. Being one of the best laser clinics in Royal Oak Novi, Restore Wellness Center is dedicated to helping patients regain a better quality of life with laser therapy.
The team at Restore Wellness Center uses focused light to stimulate a response called photobiomodulation. In the process, photons penetrate the tissue and interact within the mitochondria triggering a wave of events that leads to a decrease in pain and inflammation as well as an increase in blood flow to the area. The increased blood flow on the cellular level enables the affected area to heal. This treatment is cleared by the FDA, giving patients an alternative to surgery or drugs for relief.
“I’ve been coming to Restore Wellness Center in Shelby Township,” says Ronald P. “The Staff is wonderful! The first time I went there, it was for free, and Andrew set me up with some appointments. I have had 15 treatments so far and have noticed a significant reduction in the pain in my knees. I have more mobility than I have had in a year or two, and I cannot wait to complete the total treatments. The staff shows great hospitality every time I go there.”
Restore Wellness Center has been transforming lives by eliminating pain and driving people towards a happier life since 2015. The center uses the best equipment and implements the most current studies to provide the highest-quality laser therapy treatment available.
For more information, visit https://www.restorewellnesscenter.com.
About Restore Wellness Center-: Restore Wellness Center is among the best pain-free centers in Michigan, providing Laser therapy, which is considered the perfect solution to add support to several sports injuries or conditions. From quicker healing times for acute injuries to decreased chronic pain, the team offers therapy to reduce swelling and inflammation and get the person restored.
