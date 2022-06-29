EPS Global Unveils New Secure Programming Center in Manaus, Brazil
To facilitate strategic expansion and support national electronics industry growth
Brazil is a priority market, we opened our first center here in 2011 and have steadily grown our customer-base in the automotive, consumer & industrial electronics markets in the country ever since.”MANUAS, AMAZONAS, BRAZIL, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC Programming and Secure Provisioning services organization EPS Global has announced the opening of a new programming center in Manaus, Brazil. The upgrade to the new 1,200 square meter secure facility in Manaus from their previous 300 square meter center is to facilitate recent growth in business in the region. This ISO 9001:2015-certified Programming Center is part of a wider network of 22 programming facilities EPS Global owns and operates across the world and is located at Avenida Açaí, n° 875, Bloco A, parte V, Distrito Industrial, Manaus/Amazonas.
EPS Global will be discussing this and other company developments and solutions at the ExpoAmazonia 2022 show taking place in Manaus on Jun 30 - July 2 at stand #43.
As a partner of choice for OEMs and CEMs worldwide, EPS Global is a world-leading service provider to the EMS industry and has programming centers strategically located in all major electronic manufacturing hubs in the world. Located in the middle of the Amazon, Manaus is an industrial hub and a strategic access point to Brazil's market. EPS Global’s new facility is located in close proximity to its Tier 1 customers, offering IC Programming, component packaging solutions, component baking and manufacturer preforming services, along with extensive carrier tape manufacture from this location. Automotive electronics customers currently represent approximately 20% of the business serviced from this center.
“Brazil is one of our priority markets, we opened our first programming center here in 2011 and we have steadily grown our customer-base in the automotive, telecom, consumer and industrial electronics markets in the country ever since”, commented Colin Lynch. “Our new upgraded facility signifies our strong commitment to continuing to build our business in this area and strengthens our position as an industry leader in this region, and globally. We have already completed successful audits by several of our Tier 1 customers in this new secure programming center and are servicing their needs from a location conveniently situated on their doorstep”.
Drawing on resources and professional experience of a sound base of 35 years servicing electronics manufacturing, EPS assists PCBA assemblers with their device programming, component prep for the SMT process and IoT security needs and aims to contribute to improving the standards of the electronics manufacturing industry in the region.
About EPS Global
EPS Global is one of the world’s largest IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Service providers, working with Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, top 20 OEMs and top 50 contract manufacturers since 1999. Strategically located in all major electronic clusters worldwide, EPS has 23 state-of-the-art programming centers delivering consistent product quality, competitive pricing and reliable on-time delivery. EPS Global has achieved VDA 6.3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 qualifications and is a corporate member of the IOT Security Foundation. For more information, visit www.epsprogramming.com or www.epsprogramming.com/br.
