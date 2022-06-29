Kirloskar Brothers Limited Continue its Dominance in International Water Pump Market
Kirloskar is dominating the International Water Pump market for the past few decades.GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water pumps refer to an electromechanical dewatering system that operates by converting kinetic or rotational energy into hydrodynamic energy for releasing water through pipes at high pressure. They are driven by various energy sources, including electricity, fuel engines, wind power, and solar panels, to serve specific remote areas. Water pumps assist in supplying the fixed amount of water flow, reducing the friction caused between several moving parts, and providing easy controllability to manage the water distribution speed while minimizing energy consumption and costs.
Kirloskar is dominating the International Water Pump market for the past few decades. The company is launching new products each year to maintain its position in the market. The company is established in 1888 and today Kirloskar Group has a turnover of 2.5 Billion $ in the year 2021.
Newly launched pumps are made with advanced technology and consume less energy for high performance. Recently the company has launched AARNA a new mini-range water pump in an event for domestic use. This newly launched pump has an advanced design with lightweight and safety features. This pump is only available in 0.5 HP and 1 HP motor sizes.
In recent months, the company also launched 2 new domestic pump categories with advanced features. Both two models Jalhansa and Jalsena come with 2 variants.
Jalhansa is available in the Bronze and Silver ranges offering lightweight, high-efficiency, and energy-saving designs. Jalhansa comes with 18 months manufacturing warranty.
Jalsena is available in the Silver and Gold range and offers CED (Cathodic Electro Deposition) coating that ensures corrosion resistance and more balanced rotating parts to provide minimum vibrations which further reduced the chances of damage to the pumps due to operation. This pump maintains low noise levels and can be used to provide water supply to gardens, fountains, and RO Plants. Jalsena pumps come with 24 months warranty.
It offers an array of features like vibration absorption and corrosion-resistant quality.
According to multiple research and reports, the water pump market is expected to surpass 3.2 billion $ by 2023. There are many factors that influence the growth of the water pump market in INDIA including industrialization and building construction across the country.
In 2009, Kirloskar Brothers Limited becomes the largest manufacturer and exporter of pumps and valves in INDIA. It was also awarded with 5-Star ratings for energy efficiency from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). It becomes the 1st pump manufacturing company to receive a 5- star rating.
In 2009, Kirloskar also won a contract worth 22 Million the US $ from (MED) Mechanical and Electrical department of Egypt. That contract includes the design, manufacture, commissioning, and testing of the pumping station. That plant was used for large-scale irrigation in Egypt.
In the Year 2013, Kirloskar brother limited opened its 2nd refurbishment center in New Delhi. Its center was equipped with the latest technology to service and repair small to large-sized pumps manufactured by Kirloskar.
Recently, KBL is awarded for being the No.1 manufacturing company in domestic and agriculture water pumps sales in Odisha at Bazaar MRG Award 2020 presentation ceremony held in Bhubaneswar. The award was presented by the honorable Minister of Industries and Energy Sh. Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra.
In June 2021 Company received a patent for a Dual Voltage Controller. This device will sustain the performance of the pump in areas where voltage fluctuations are a major issue. Same Year Company also received its patent for arrangements for reducing the weight of pumps. Due to reduced weight, maintenance and handling of pumps become very easy. The company has filed more than 20 patents for its innovations. Out of them, 7 patents are granted.
Last year, Nov 2021 Kirloskar wins ‘India’s most ethical company award’ by CMO Asia.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited also set up the Nuclear Power Plant in India. As of today, KBL is the leading exporter of water pumps to over 80 countries. Today, over 1, 00,000 Kirloskar water pumps are successfully operating across the world, as part of various governments, public and private projects.
Kirloskar supplies pumping solutions for water intake requirements. It could be sea water, raw water, clear water, or storm water. Its reliable and high efficient water intake pumps find their application in all water bodies.
Apart from developing various water treatment plants, KBL is also a leading supplier of complete water treatment solutions. From sewage treatment plants to desalination, Kirloskar Brother Limited also provides fluid management products and solutions for the entire water treatment cycle.
Kirloskar Company offers an extensive range of innovative water pumping solutions for flood water control for the entire city or region. Its concrete volute pumps are very effective in draining flood water from the city.
