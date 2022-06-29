Restore Wellness Center Upgrades to Aspen Laser Systems For More Effective High-Intensity Laser Therapy
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The switch to Aspen Laser Systems was inspired by the facility's commitment to providing the most efficacious laser therapy. The manufacturer is a leader in laser therapy treatment, and the facility has chosen to put trust on its technology for more positive results.
Shelby Township, Michigan: Restore Wellness Center, a health and wellness facility that provides high-intensity laser treatment, has upgraded their equipment to Aspen Laser Systems, one of the frontrunners in the field of high-intensity laser treatment and protocol. Cleared by the FDA, the therapy is one of the most popular and effective methods for treating chronic pain, and with this upgrade, the facility aims to be the best pain-free center in Michigan.
Preferred by many because of its pain-free, safe, and non-invasive nature, laser treatment uses focused light to stimulate the body to heal itself in a process called photobiomodulation. It is an effective way for people with chronic ailments to relieve the pain without resorting to invasive, more hazardous, and expensive treatment methods such as surgery or drugs. Using the most advanced technology and equipment in the treatment with their Aspen Laser System, the wellness center can effectively treat not only the symptoms, but also the cause of a range of chronic pain including arthritis, tendonitis, muscle strain/pain, neck and back pain, temporomandibular joint, fibromyalgia, chronic and acute neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, achilles tendon, sore muscles, and migraines.
Addressing their decision to work with Aspen Laser Systems, the facility’s owner said, “We want our customers to see results. We want them to see value in our service by getting positive experience and effects from our laser treatment therapy. So it only makes sense to use the most advanced equipment capable of delivering efficacious treatment. And with their years of experience, and expansive research and development, Aspen Lasers have been the leader in this field for years.”
To ensure the quality of therapy service, Restore Wellness Center not only employs highly qualified technicians but arranges extensive training for certification from their equipment company. This keeps technicians incredibly well-versed and knowledgeable of what they are working with, and how to use it effectively.
About Restore Wellness Center: Founded in 2015, Restore Wellness and Center is a health and wellness facility that provides high-intensity laser therapy. It has several locations in Michigan including a laser clinic in Royal Oak and Novi, but it operates as one big unit.
Media Contact
Restore Wellness Center
+1 586-459-0077
shelby@restorewellnesscenter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn