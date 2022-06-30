The Retirement Communities Market Growth Is Considerably Impacted By The Increasing Geriatric Population

Retirement Communities Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aging population will continue to be a driver of the retirement communities market. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world, and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 year and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. lxxxii By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. The rise in the aging population increases the potential for elderly people to opt for accommodations in retirement communities. According to the retirement communities market forecast, an increase in the size of the aging population, which is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, dementia, cataracts, osteoporosis, diabetes, hypertension and Alzheimer's disease, is also expected to drive the assisted living with on-site nursing care facilities market, supporting the overall retirement communities market growth.

Western Europe was the largest region in the retirement communities market, accounting for 42.4% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the retirement communities market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.2% and 10.5% respectively.

The retirement communities market size is expected to grow from $189.30 billion in 2020 to $285.10 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The retirement communities market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $374.70 billion in 2030.

According to the retirement communities industry analysis, nursing care facilities are increasingly focusing on adopting electronic health records (EHR) to enable the storage of medical information and streamline contact with residents. An electronic health record is a digital version of a patient’s paper chart. EHRs are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorized users. EHRs have many advantages such as providing accurate, up-to-date, and complete information about patients, quick access to patient’s records, sharing information with the patient and other clinicians securely, and reducing costs through decreased paperwork. For instance, the major companies that provide EHR software include Epic Systems, Praxis EMR, Cerner, GE Healthcare, and Meditech.

Major players covered in the global retirement communities industry are Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living Group, Life Care Centers of America, Erickson Living.

TBRC’s retirement communities market report is segmented by community type into continuing care retirement communities, rest homes, assisted living facilities, assisted living facilities with nursing care.

Retirement Communities Market 2022 - By Community Type (Continuing Care Retirement Communities, Rest Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a retirement communities global market overview, forecast retirement communities global market size and growth for the whole market, retirement communities market segments, geographies, retirement communities market trends, retirement communities market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

