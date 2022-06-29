Unstruk Data Merges AssemblyAI’s AudioIntelligence to No-CodeDataOps Platform to Extract RealWorld Data from Audio Files
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ~ The new partnership between Unstruk Data and AssemblyAI integrates best-in-class transcription and audio intelligence into the industry’s most comprehensive unstructured DataOps platform.
- The integration of AssemblyAI’s transcription and audio intelligence APIs within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to extract real-world data captured in audio files and integrate it with other unstructured data sources like never before.
- With the AssemblyAI integration, Unstruk users will be able to leverage, enrich and analyze audio files along with image, video, 3D, document and other unstructured data sources for unprecedented insight.
Unstruk Data, Inc, the world's most complete no code DataOps platform for unstructured data management, is excited to announce its partnership with AssemblyAI, the industry’s premier technology for Transcription and Audio Intelligence. The integration of AssemblyAI’s Transcription and Audio Intelligence APIs within the Unstruk Data Platform allows users to locate real-world entities captured in audio files, with the highest level of accuracy and without the complexity or costs of existing solutions.
“The goal with AssemblyAI was to integrate the most accurate audio transcription available into the Unstruk Data Platform. With the highest degree of confidence, our customers can now extract information about any person, place or thing, and use it as fluidly as structured data. Business-critical observations can then be correlated with other unstructured data files in our Unstruk Portal, and are presented with a completely holistic view of real-world assets that can be accessed and used by other enterprise systems.”
-Kirk Marple, Founder and CEO, Unstruk Data
The Unstruk Data Platform is purpose-built to cost-effectively simplify the process of transforming unstructured data files into actionable intelligence. Unstruk extracts unique observations of people, places and things - across image, video, audio, 3D and document files - without the need for coding or manual operations. Unstruk enables data preparation, data visualization, and smart data discovery via an enterprise knowledge graph, which is created automatically and can easily be integrated into existing structured data platforms and workflow tools.
Powered by cutting-edge AI models, AssemblyAI helps companies transcribe and understand audio with the highest degree of accuracy, accessibility and utility. Through Speech-to-Text and Audio Intelligence APIs such as Entity and Topic Detection, PII Redaction and more, platforms like Unstruk can leverage AssemblyAI’s best-in-class audio transcription and analysis to power their own custom automation and enrichment.
“We are ecstatic to see our speech transcription and Audio Intelligence APIs integrated into
innovative platforms like Unstruk. There is so much business value sitting underutilized in
unstructured data and Unstruk is making it easy for companies to find and unlock value from
this previously untapped resource. We are very proud to see our technology work behind the
scenes to help Unstruk power their new intelligent service.”
- Dylan Fox, Founder and CEO, AssemblyAI
About Unstruk: Unstruk Data offers an API-driven solution to simplify the process of transforming unstructured data files into actionable intelligence about real-world assets putting insights generated from this data at enterprise teams’ fingertips. The company was founded in 2021 by Kirk Marple after his tenure as CTO of Kespry. Kirk possesses extensive industry knowledge including over 25 years of experience building and architecting scalable SaaS platforms and applications, prior successful startup exits, and deep unstructured and perception data experience. Unstruk investors include 8VC, Preface Ventures, Valia Ventures, Shell Ventures and Stage Venture Partners.
About AssemblyAI: AssemblyAI is a leading Speech Recognition company focused on making advanced Deep Learning technology accessible to everyday developers and global enterprises. Backed by leading investors such as Accel and Y Combinator, AssemblyAI powers highly accurate transcription and powerful audio analysis for hundreds of customers every day. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, developers and global enterprises use AssemblyAI to build innovative applications with our Speech-to-Text and Audio Intelligence APIs. Automatically convert audio and video files and live audio streams into text and build powerful applications with features like Summarization, Entity Detection, Content Moderation, Sentiment Analysis, PII Redaction, and more.
