My Fitness Trainer launches Online Personal Training and Nutrition Course to Help Clients Achieve Fitness Goals
EINPresswire.com/ -- The course is comprehensive and dynamic, offering multiple different types of exercise programmers and nutritional plans, each specifically designed according to the needs and schedule of every client.
My Fitness Trainer, a provider of online personal trainer consultation owned by a couple with decades of experience in the fitness industry, has recently launched an online personal training and nutrition course to help people of all ages to be active and reach their fitness goals. Owners and trainers Steve and Karen have more than 22 years of experience in the industry, training all kinds of people and of different age groups. This expansive experience allows them to design training programs and diet plans specific to the needs and requirements of their clients, which is a major feature of the personal training course.
The course consists of multiple training programs complemented by more than 7500 tutorial videos. Using these programs, courses are designed by the trainers according to the priority and requirements of the clients to produce the most effective and impactful results. The course offers a total body transformation program that challenges clients to make positive changes to their body including weight loss, reduction in body fat percentage, and increase in lean muscle mass within 12 weeks. The program includes video guides of how to perform exercises with correct form, customized meal plan, grocery shopping list, guide on eating out while watching weight, weekly one-to-one accountability calls, continuous support in the form of email, chat, and text; and a proprietary mobile application to track progress. The program is suitable for people of all ages and with varying degrees of fitness levels.
During the launch, the consultancy’s co-owner and trainer Steve said, “From all our years of working as personal trainers, we’ve learnt that helping people achieve their fitness and body goals is more about understanding the limitations set by their professional schedules, health conditions, and other priorities rather than handing them random sets of exercise programs and routines. Here at My Fitness Answer, we design programs keeping these factors in mind so that it seamlessly blends into their daily life. This way performing workouts and managing diet do not feel forced, but more of things that constitute their everyday routines.”
About -: My Fitness Answer is an online personal trainer consultation started by husband and wife trainers with more than decades of experience in the fitness industry.
