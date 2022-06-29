Crossroads Sheds Launches Custom Shed Design and Construction Feature
The feature enables customers to design a shed of their particular liking and requirement using an online 3D construction simulator.ARCADIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Sheds, a business that deals in different varieties of high-quality sheds, has recently launched a custom design and construction feature that allows customers to design their own sheds. The idea was motivated by the persistent demands of customers with specific requirements and styles for their sheds. While the business keeps a collection of a wide range of ready-made sheds consisting of different types, sizes, and configurations, they are not diverse enough to fulfill the specifications of many of these peculiar demands.
The newly launched feature can be used to design any custom building that measures not more than 50’ in width, 100’ in length, and 16’ in height at the eave. The process is straightforward and simple. It uses a 3D simulator that provides a variety of model buildings for custom configuration with which the prospective customer can design and piece together a shed of their liking. There are in total, thirteen different model buildings for custom configuration. This provides customers near endless possibilities for designing a shed that fully meets their specific needs and requirements.
A very useful feature in the design process is the price estimate given by the 3D design simulator based on the configurations chosen. This allows the customer to be aware of the cost of the design and added configuration helping them with their budgeting.
During the launch, the business owner said, “Being a business based in Florida, all of our products are made from high-quality materials to withstand the climate and weather conditions we get here. And, that is saying something. Our exemplary service is another thing we're really proud of. When you order a shed from us, if not for a few exceptional cases, your product will be installed within two weeks. And what often surprises our customers is that the price of carports, garages and storage buildings includes installation cost.”
The company pairs up with RTO National to provide customers with flexible and varied options for financing their investment which includes installment payments, leasing options, and others.
About Crossroads Sheds: Crossroads Sheds is a business that deals in a wide variety of sheds. Started over five years ago, it specializes in the design, construction, and installation of steel carports, garages, storage buildings, as well as custom configurations. It is the best dealer of metal carports in Arcadia FL.
