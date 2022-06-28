House Bill 2485 Printer's Number 3163
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in State contract information, further providing for submission and retention of contracts.
There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,070 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in State contract information, further providing for submission and retention of contracts.