House Bill 1935 Printer's Number 2210

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of June 5, 1991 (P.L.9, No.6), known as the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority Act for Cities of the First Class, in general provisions, further providing for purpose and legislative intent, for legislative findings and for definitions; in Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, further providing for powers and duties, for term of existence of authority, for financial plan of an assisted city, for powers and duties of authority with respect to financial plans and for limitation on authority and on assisted cities to file petition for relief under Federal bankruptcy law; in bonds and funds of authority, further providing for bonds, for final date for issuance of bonds and for city payment of authority bonds; in Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority tax, further providing for duration of tax; in miscellaneous provisions, providing for applicability of other law; and making related repeals.