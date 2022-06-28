House Bill 975 Printer's Number 3318
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of institutional sexual assault.
