House Bill 1598 Printer's Number 2140

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of October 4, 1978 (P.L.851, No.166), known as the Flood Plain Management Act, replacing references to the Department of Community Affairs with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency; in miscellaneous and appropriations, repealing provisions related to appropriations; making a related repeal; and making editorial changes.
