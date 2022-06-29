Vision Source Lakewood Ranch Announces Launch of In-house Medical Spa

The MedSpa at Vision Source

Vision Source Lakewood Ranch launches an in-house med spa. Patients will achieve not only the best vision possible, but also the look they desire.

Your vision, your look.” — Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, O.D.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakewood Ranch, Florida-based Vision Source announces the launch of an in-house medical spa offering facial and aesthetic services. The med spa specializes in skin rejuvenation and anti-aging aesthetic treatments.More information about The MedSpa at Vision Source is available at info@visionsourcemedspa.com. Vision Source Lakewood Ranch has launched an in-house med spa in the Lakewood Ranch community to meet a growing demand. The services provided at The MedSpa at Vision Source will help patients achieve not only the best vision possible, but also the look they desire. The company’s slogan is ‘your vision, your look.’Vision Source is especially excited to welcome an aesthetic nurse practitioner, Ms. Danielle Marples. Ms. Marples has a doctorate degree in nursing and will be using her medical expertise to perform an array of noninvasive aesthetic and rejuvenation services, as well as a range of anti-aging treatments. The facility will offer patients a one-stop practice for both vision health and aesthetic needs.According to Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD, owner and CEO of The Med Spa at Vision Source: “We specialize in non-invasive aesthetic treatments designed to rejuvenate the skin as well as provide a more youthful appearance. We offer the latest and greatest technology to help our patients get the look they desire, including tighter skin, smoothed wrinkles, diminished sun damage, and reduced fine lines. We care about how our patients see the world, and we want them to feel good about how the world sees them.”Treatments and services include laser skin resurfacing, IPL Photofacial, SmoothGlo , Voluderm, Morpheus8, Forma Skin Tightening, Tattoo Removal, and hair growth reduction.For more information about The MedSpa at Vision Source call 941-739-5959 or visit MyVisionSource.com or email: info@visionsourcemedspa.com.Contact: Dr. Troy Bedinghaus, OD941-739-5959###

Our New Med Spa!