Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,011 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

CANADA, June 28 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the margins of the G7 Summit.

The leaders welcomed the growing trade relationship between Canada and India, as well as the longstanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. The prime ministers also discussed cooperation on climate change and the environment, the development of renewable energy sources, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Modi and the leaders of other G7 partner countries. The two leaders exchanged views on pressing issues discussed at the G7, including the pandemic response, resilient democracies, and food security. They also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Modi discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation between Canada and India, both bilaterally and at the G20.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.