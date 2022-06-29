NewBlue, Inc. Launches Major Update to Broadcast Graphics and Titling Software for Live Streaming Video Productions

Titler Live 5.3 is a free update that delivers new Bitfocus Companion integration and quality-of-life improvements.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc. launches a significant update to its Titler Live family of on-air graphics software for live video productions: Titler Live Broadcast, Titler Live Sport, and Titler Live Present. The update adds new integration with Bitfocus Companion, along with a significant number of quality-of-life improvements.

Titler Live’s new Companion plugin allows users to synchronize actions across Titler Live 5 and external hardware or software solutions. It triggers sophisticated graphic playout, including the management of your spreadsheet data, with a simple button push.

Explains Caleb Cristofer, Product Manager at NewBlue ,“As live broadcast productions become increasingly common and sophisticated, a robust Companion integration has been a top user request. With Titler Live 5.3 and the updated Companion plugin, customers can easily and affordably synchronize playback, transforming a Streamdeck to an advanced switchboard console. It even applies to users who do not have the hardware since they can use Companion through their browser or mobile device.”

The updated Companion plugin includes ready-to-use presets to get customers up and running quickly and also allows for custom-built action stacks to manage more intricate combinations of playout queues. The new button icons and dynamic feedback make it easy to set up and control your layer playout from outside Titler Live.

“The new integration allows us to continue our approach of having Companion at the heart of our control room,” adds Dominick Fitzgerald, Director, Virtual & Hybrid at Vidionix. “This addition takes an already excellent graphics program and streamlines the control functionality. We couldn’t be more excited for NewBlue and are proud to have them as a partner.”

The Titler Live 5 family features three editions:

Titler Live Present ($799 perpetual license or $299 annual subscription) is designed for the corporate, house of worship, event production, government and education markets. Includes social media integrated audience engagement features such as polling, tweets, Facebook posts, and live comments from live streams.

Titler Live Sport ($999 perpetual license or $399 annual subscription) is aimed at the sporting event market and offers support for sports inputs such as scoreboards, stats, and more.

Titler Live Broadcast ($3,999 perpetual license or $1,999 annual subscription) is designed for the professional broadcast market and offers support for 16 channels, unlimited layers per live channel, and a host of features suitable for high-end commercial use. Titler Live Broadcast also includes priority support, creative and workflow training with NewBlue solutions experts, and a dedicated account manager.



New Features and Updates

The Titler Live 5.3 and Titler Live Companion plugin include:

- Bitfocus Companion integration for Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel and Titler Live built-in spreadsheet controllers, as well as Layer Playback operations.

- Use Companion buttons with the Elgato Streamdeck

- Use without hardware and operate remotely through virtual web buttons

- Over 40 new Companion button presets

- Dynamic button feedback

- Select and navigate spreadsheet rows outside of Titler Live

- Select spreadsheet from outside Titler Live

- Search specific values within your spreadsheet

- Play specific rows in your spreadsheet or set to autoplay

- Expanded layer playout control includes managing auto-live and queue mode, turning layers all off at once

- New layer navigation includes selecting Titler Live channels and layers

- Over 50 quality-of-life improvements



Product Availability:

- Titler Live 5.3 is a free update to all Titler Live 5 customers. For more information on how to get the update see this page.

- Bitfocus Companion is a free plugin available here.



About the Titler Live 5 Product Family

For video producers in need of an affordable, easy-to-use live graphics solution, the Titler Live 5 family of products offers a complete titling solution that allows customers to quickly visualize data for all live broadcast settings. Titler Live 5 products are easy to use, provide professional looking graphics, and can be seamlessly incorporated into any existing live production pipeline.

Each Titler Live 5 edition—Present, Sport and Broadcast—brings intuitive workflows that are approachable for both experienced operators and novices. The graphics library, animation-based Designer, and simple playout interface make for a quick learning curve. Each edition can output graphics to virtually any switcher, using industry standard hardware and software integrations. Additionally, each Titler Live 5 product natively visualizes data from a wide range of sources. Titler Live Broadcast can be customized to input data from any source, per the API.

All three Titler Live 5 editions also provide unparalleled integration with the Blackmagic Design ATEM line of video switchers. Using the ATEM SDK with the Titler Live 5 family of live video graphics software combines the switching power and quality of the ATEM with the production polish of NewBlue’s graphics. Titler Live 5 products overlay the ATEM output with a range of graphics, including lower thirds, media clips, webcam and NDI picture-in-picture (PiP), plus live social media comments.

Likewise, Titler Live 5 embraces NewTek’s NDI 5 platform, enabling sophisticated live video PiP layouts with participants from phones, browsers, and remote locations seamlessly mapped to animated graphics.

To learn more about the Titler Live 5 product family or schedule free training, please visit NewBlue here.



About NewBlue, Inc.

Founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, NewBlue is a respected leader of post-production and live graphics software for the video production markets. Its NewBluePOST line features video effects, transitions, and titling software for consumer and professional video editing software host applications found in its flagship TotalFX. The company has licensed its software for use in Avid Media Composer, Grass Valley EDIUS, MAGIX VEGAS, Corel VideoStudio, Pinnacle Studio, Lightworks, and CyberLink PowerDirector.

The company’s NewBlueLIVE line of live production graphics solutions are used by a variety of broadcast, education, sports, house of worship, corporate, and government enterprises, and is licensed by Telestream, Presto Sports, and Broadcast Pix. You’ll find NewBlue’s Titler Live and Fusion lines in broadcast studios worldwide.

To learn more about NewBlue, contact Robert Sharp, President of NewBlue, at roberts@newblueinc.com.