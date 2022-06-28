CEAT Specialty Tires Rides Rodeo to Promote its Farm Tractor Tires
CEAT Specialty Tires wants to connect with farmers and ranchers and help them make the right decisions when it comes to their Ag tire needs.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With rodeo’s deep roots in America’s agriculture and ranching history, CEAT Specialty Tires is sponsoring rodeo events across the US again this year to build awareness of CEAT as the Ag tire choice for farms and ranches of all sizes.
The tire company, which has been in North America for five years now, is the “Official Ag Tire Sponsor and Exclusive Category Event and Broadcast Partner” of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA), Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) and the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA).
“I come from a farming family, so I know that equipment buying decisions including farm tractor tires, are not taken lightly,” said Ryan Loethen, president of CEAT Specialty Tires. “The wrong decision on tires can really set you back, and on the flip side, having the right tires for the equipment and operating conditions can significantly contribute to profitability. With these sponsorships, CEAT hopes to connect with the farmers and ranchers that comprise the backbone of the rodeo community and help them make the right decisions when it comes to their tractor tire needs.”
The sponsorships entail branding on the organizations’ digital assets, national TV coverage and significant exposure at seven rodeo events in 2022:
• WCRA Triple Crown Rodeo in Corpus Christi, TX
• WRWC Finals in Fort Worth, TX
• NHRSA Junior High Finals in Perry, GA
• NHRSA High School Finals in Gillette, WY
• Days of 47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo in Salt Lake City, UT
• WRWC Finals in Las Vegas
• The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas
• WCRA Cowtown Christmas Championship in Fort Worth, TX
CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.
The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3 billion.
In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com/. The CEAT Specialty Tires office in Charlotte, NC, was opened in 2017.
John Taylor
CEAT Specialty Tires
+1 615-477-3099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook