Sponsors Announce Return of World Cold Chain Symposium

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) OzonAction today announced its 2022 World Cold Chain Symposium (WCCS), “Pursuing the Food Cold Chain Action Agenda: Emergence of Finance Mechanisms”. The event is a follow up to the groups’ inaugural remote program last year that focused on “Promoting A Sustainable Cold Chain: From Data to Action”. This year’s symposium will be held July 10, 2022, at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, from 3 to 6 PM (local time) with a reception to follow. This is the day before the start of the Montreal Protocol Open Ended Working Group (OEWG). The Ozone Secretariat is also a supporting organization of WCCS. A replay of the WCCS presentation will be available online on July 27, 2022.

“Pursuing the Food Cold Chain Action Agenda: Emergence of Finance Mechanisms,” will call attention to the significant work underway around the world to reduce food loss and waste in an environmentally friendly manner, and to highlight means by which the sustainable cold chain can further this effort. The symposium will also help to spotlight the momentum for sustainable cold chain underway including:

- Joint UNEP OzonAction/GFCCC database and modelling program

- Work of the UNEP Cool Coalition under the Cold Chain Working Group

- Addressing the objectives of the Rome Declaration on the Contribution of the Montreal Protocol to Food Loss Reduction through Sustainable Cold Chain Development

- Champions 12.3 efforts to promote public and private sector finance mechanisms

The dialogue from the Symposium also highlights important themes that will be discussed at the upcoming COP27. The sessions include:

- Emerging Programs at the national and regional levels

- Technology Development and Case Studies

- Financial Mechanisms growing momentum

“The global community has created significant momentum towards expansion of a sustainable cold chain,” said Kevin Fay, Executive Director of the Global Food Cold Chain Council. “This event will showcase this building momentum.”

James Curlin, Head of UNEP OzonAction, said “A sustainable cold chain has major linkages to our health, food systems, economies, and the environment, including the Montreal Protocol, climate protection and energy efficiency. This event will further understanding and dialogue about how the great potential of the cold chain can be transformed into action on those fronts.”

For event information, including registration for program and reception, please email dobson@foodcoldchain.org.

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.