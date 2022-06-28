Certn and TalentReach: Raising the Bar for Hiring

Certn selects TalentReach to help scale their high-paced growth by up-leveling their recruiting process.

TalentReach helps us level up the hiring process and we love that. It’s refreshing to deal with an agency that really just wants to be an extension of your own team.” — Char Stark

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certn is a high-growth company bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the background screening space. Based in Canada – and now a global company – they help companies of all sizes build trust in people, by combining empathy with proprietary technology to deliver fast, friendly, and comprehensive background screening for new employees.

As a fast-growing company, they feel the current hiring landscape challenges acutely. They have unrelenting high standards too when it comes to hiring. They proudly have a “no assholes” policy (yes, that is on the website) and note that they are a high-performing team that collaborates through empathy and respect. Individualist behaviors have no place at Certn. Their philosophy makes them a great match with TalentReach.

“When our Talent team was at max capacity, TalentReach stepped in to manage the entire process of recruitment for specific roles,” says Char Stark, Talent Acquisition Manager for Certn. “Our biggest issue right now is bandwidth. There is never a day we don’t have completely full calendars. Having TalentReach on top of recruiting, reviewing candidates for us, and sending us high quality people, has been a huge help.”

As a company in high growth mode, Certn is hiring across their entire business. But Sales and Client Success had immediate needs, for mostly remote positions. TalentReach understands Certn’s culture, and sourced the right people, who are collaborative, synergistic and ready to level up. They needed candidates who would ask the right questions and be able to take Certn to the next level.

Another critical component in Certn’s hiring is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). “It is very important to us that we invite people to the table who have unique perspectives, and who actively reflect on their privileges. In order for all of our employees to show up as their best and authentic selves we need to be intentional about maintaining an inclusive, safe environment,” says Char. This type of recruiting is a sweet spot for TalentReach, who are known in the industry for their strength in DEI recruiting.

In one example of how Certn and TalentReach work well together, Certn asked for more women candidates with SAAS experience in Sales. TalentReach & the Certn team were able to work together to expand the search beyond the SAAS industry since both recognized that there are simply not enough female candidates in this vertical due to the systemic biases in sales hiring, With a tweak in the search and broadening the scope of industries, TalentReach was able to deliver the right candidates to add to their team.

“TalentReach is incredibly friendly and open to feedback. They want to help us level up the hiring process and we love that,” says Stark. “ It’s refreshing to deal with an agency that really just wants to be an extension of your own team.”

The TalentReach Approach