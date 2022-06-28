Presentation of Credentials, 28 June 2022

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Halimah Yacob in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador

His Excellency Diego Alejandro Dalton Rosales

(b) The High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

His Excellency Dr Roger Gopaul

(c) The High Commissioner of Jamaica

His Excellency Jason Keats Matthew Hall

Their bio summaries are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 JUNE 2022

DIEGO ALEJANDRO DALTON ROSALES

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF EL SALVADOR





Salvadoran diplomat Diego Alejandro Dalton Rosales was born in San Salvador, the son of an American father and a Salvadoran mother.

Since 2003, Dalton Rosales has served in El Salvador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was appointed to various departments and postings, including stints in Israel, Qatar, and twice in Japan. Dalton Rosales has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Before his accreditation to Singapore, he was appointed as El Salvador’s Ambassador to Japan.

Has been married since 2021 to Ms. Risa Shibata.





Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

ROGER GOPAUL

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF TRINIDAD & TOBAGO





Dr Gopaul is the resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the Republic of India since January 2020. He is also accredited to Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Dr Gopaul was formerly the High Commissioner to South Africa and 10 other African countries between the period July 2016 to January 2020.





Prior to becoming a diplomat, Dr Gopaul was a chartered accountant having worked with various international organisations. He was also a senior lecturer in Finance and Management at a university in Trinidad.

Dr Gopaul holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Management Sciences from Durban University of Technology, South Africa. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of the West Indies. He holds a Post-graduate certificate in Business Research from Edinburg Business School Scotland and a Chartered Accounting qualification from The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in London.

Dr Gopaul has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) from Rabindranath Tagore University, India. He has been given the Rajiv Gandhi Global Award for Excellence in 2022.

Dr Gopaul is one of the contributing authors of the book “Strategic Communications: A South African Perspective”, co-author of the books “Ramayana: 75 Inspirational Verses for the Modern Age” and “Caribbean Folklore: Tales of the Village”. He hosts a weekly television program titled “Journey of Enlightenment”.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

JASON KEATS MATTHEW HALL

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

JAMAICA





Jason Keats Matthew Hall is the first resident High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, concurrently accredited to Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. He was previously posted as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mexico, accredited to all of Central America. Prior to his diplomatic career he served as Deputy Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, as well as Regional Director for JAMPRO, Jamaica’s trade and investment promotion agency.

HC Hall also served in the private sector, in various aspects of the maritime industry. He has served as Vice President of Marketing for Jamaica’s national lottery company, Supreme Ventures, and Regional Head of Nestle Caribbean Inc.

Born in Kingston, HC Hall has lived in Brazil, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Eswatini, the USA, the UK, and Mexico. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Siswati. He attended Waterford Kamhlaba, United WorldCollege of Southern Africa and Clark University in Massachusetts and holds an MSc in Marine Policy – Coastal Zone Management from the University of Wales in Cardiff.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

