AcademicLabs Becomes International Sponsor to MABA to Bolster Scientific Due Diligence Across Life Sciences Industry
MABA welcomes AcademicLabs as the second international sponsor.
We are confident that AcademicLabs will enhance MABA’s mission of investing in promising biotech companies without geographic limitations and look forward to welcoming them on board as a partner”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) announced today that AcademicLabs is joining MABA’s prestigious group of sponsor companies to bolster scientific due diligence and MABA’s core mission of supporting early-stage health care entrepreneurs while generating favorable financial returns for its members and investors.
AcademicLabs empowers scientists, business developers, healthcare professionals, business leaders, investors and others to efficiently leverage scientific expertise and make data-driven decisions through their advanced and user-friendly research and data-aggregation platform.
“AcademicLabs is a unique, powerful database that provides vital due diligence for organizations like MABA and others across the Life Sciences Industry,” remarked Yaniv Sneor, co-founder of MABA. “We are confident that AcademicLabs will enhance MABA’s mission of investing in promising biotech companies without geographic limitations and look forward to welcoming them on board as one of our partners and our second international sponsor.”
Arne Smolders, CEO of AcademicLabs, stated, “AcademicLabs is proud to sponsor MABA in all its initiatives. MABA has been an influential early-stage investor for numerous life science companies, and we look forward to partnering with MABA on an ongoing basis.”
AcademicLabs and MABA are committed to the highest standards of scientific due diligence. They will collaborate on promoting continued excellence in this as well as contributing expert-informed decisions in the life science and biotechnology space. MABA members will be granted full professional-level access to AcademicLabs platform and intelligence, critical to further improving MABA’s leading due diligence processes.
MABA’s expanding list of sponsor partners include Silicon Valley Bank, EisnerAmper Advisory Group, Wilson Sonsini, RBW Consulting, and kmacconnect pr.
About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA)
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (MABA) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing exclusively in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and life science company venture arms wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. Learn more at bioangels.net.
About AcademicLabs
AcademicLabs is the leading scientific landscaping and intelligence platform relied upon by the most innovative pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It unites the world's scientific knowledge, experts, startups, and pharma R&D in one place to provide ease to scientists and other life sciences professionals in acquiring strategic insights in seconds. Learn more at Academiclabs.com.
