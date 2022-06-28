Creating NFT Collections Made Easy
JustMint Launched Platform to Easily Create NFT Collections Without Prior IT KnowledgeGEROLSTEIN, GERMANY, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustMint, an online service in the NFT space that allows people without technological knowledge, specifically artists, to create NFT collections without having to hire an IT expert, today announced the launch of its platform www.justmint.org
Until now creating NFT collections required artists and other non-techy people to either hire a programmer or do the programming themselves. JustMint has built a complete solution to provide every component necessary to create an NFT collection, and they offer their service without incurring upfront costs, “We only take 2.5% of our users’ initial mint fees, which is the initial creation of a non-fungible token (NFT) on the blockchain. A win-win, so to speak.”, said JustMint Founder and CEO Dennis Weishaar.
Weishaar explained, “We have a full website editor built right into our platform. Users can specify their own top-level domains - so there is virtually no difference between a website made by a programmer and a website made on our platform. Our websites are hosted by Vercel, so they take advantage of server-side rendering and Vercel’s blazing fast Edge Network. Web3/ smart contract connectivity and SSL are built right into our websites by default. Our smart contracts are updatable and have all the latest features.”
Before generating a collection, users can set different parameters, such as rarities of individual traits as well as image effects like blend modes and opacities. JustMint also enables users to use Videos, GIFs and PNGs interchangeably, i.e., combine them into single animations, “Building the infrastructure to allow the combination of different file types, specifically animated/ static images and videos, wasn’t easy.”, explained Weishaar, “We’re proud to say that we not only offer support for animations, but it also only takes up to a few minutes to generate a complete collection, compared to alternative solutions, where it can take hours to days.”
NFT collections are assembled with up to 10,000 single images and sometimes more. Each NFT image itself is built from different parts, generally including popular NFT cartoony characters that are made from human-like traits, such as parts of the face, clothing, hair, background and fun props. Different parts of an NFT can be rare or have bespoke aspects that determine the value of the final NFT image for sale.
The entire process of generating a collection takes anywhere from 30 seconds to a few minutes, depending on the resolution of the used images or if animations are being included. Once the user is satisfied, a smart contract can be deployed with a click of a button, finalizing the collection.
There are multiple parts involved in making an NFT collection. The most important aspects are:
• The generation itself, which requires an algorithm to generate thousands of unique pieces given the trait files and parameters
• A smart contract, which is immutable code that lives on the blockchain and acts like a vending machine. The contract is a tool to implement a sale agreement between the NFT owner and buyer, thus removing the need for an intermediary or central authority.
• A website, which provides an interface for users to interact with the smart contract.
For more information and to get started, visit justmint.org. To join the JustMint community for questions and concerns, visit discord.gg/justmint.
Dennis Weishaar
JustMint
hello@justmint.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other