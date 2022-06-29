Sabika Jewelry to Deliver a Fashion Show Downtown
New Fall 2022 Designs Will Be Revealed
You get to see the beautiful new designs but you also get to see styling options and ways to accessorize your own wardrobe. Plus, it’s a party. We crank the music up and have a good time.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry will be holding a Fashion Show event and party on July 22nd at the Energy Innovation Center in Downtown Pittsburgh, and it is open to the public. They will be revealing their brand new handcrafted Fall 2022 Collection with a high energy walk down the runway modeled by local business owners and artists.
— Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer
“This is our first Fashion Show event in two years, we’re so excited to be back, and we want it to be a celebration of women of all styles and walks of life,” said Miriam Mayr, Sabika Jewelry Executive Director of Sales & Marketing. “We’re known for being a brand that evokes joy and we want this event to be an embodiment of it and be a great girls night out occasion.”
Guests at the Fashion Show will also be invited to shop the brand new jewelry collection and take the pieces home that night before its official launch on August 1st. Everyone who attends the Fashion Show will be given an exclusive $25 coupon to use on their new jewelry that evening in addition to being entered into giveaways.
“Gorgeous Jewelry. Yes! Trends for the season. Yes! Fabulous looks that are edgy, unique and show stopping. It's all of the above and so much more,” says Susan Abbondanza, a Sabika Jewelry independent consultant from Pittsburgh. “The models showcase all the looks for the season. From the clothing, hair styles and make-up to fabulous ways we mix all the new jewelry and incorporate the pieces into the different facets of our lives. Every detail is not overlooked.”
JoAnna Schmidt of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will give an exclusive performance. Mojoyin Abalarin the owner of JoJo’s Shoes in Sewickley and her designer footwear will also be featured on the runway in a special partnership with Sabika.
“The models we choose always have a great synergy and are women who are out there doing similar things to our own mission,” said Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer. “Our Fashion Shows are a demonstration of confidence. You get to see the beautiful new designs but you also get to see styling options and ways to accessorize your own wardrobe. Plus, it’s a party. We crank the music up and have a good time.”
The event takes place from 6 - 9 PM on Friday, July 22nd. Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $30 (includes a $25 coupon) and can be purchased here. Walk-ins are welcome as space permits.
