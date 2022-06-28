Form 941 For The Second Quarter Of 2022 Is Available From TaxBandits
TaxBandits allows employers and tax professionals to adjust to reporting changes with ease. Our e-filing process is full of time-saving features and our team offers excellent customer support.”ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA (SC), US, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second quarter of 2022 is almost complete, which means it’s time for employers and tax professionals to start preparing quarterly payroll IRS Form 941. The IRS has released and finalized a new version of the 941 for reporting second-quarter information.
— CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram
TaxBandits has updated its e-filing process accordingly and the second quarter Form 941 for 2022 is now available. TaxBandits includes all the updated lines and 941 Worksheets required for the second quarter and provides time-saving features to help employers and tax professionals file easily and accurately.
Under the CARES Act and later the American Rescue Plan (ARP), employers were able to claim an advance payment on sick and family leave wages paid to employees due to COVID-19. They could also claim the
Additionally, the Employee Retention credit has expired along with the COBRA premium assistance credit. While credits from past quarters can be claimed on Form 941 for Q2, there are now no credits available for the current quarter.
Now that many of the COVID-19 programs have ended and tax credits can no longer be claimed in advance, the IRS has reduced the number of Worksheets needed to file Form 941 for the Q2 of 2022.
For the second quarter of 2022, there will only be 2 Worksheets to help employers calculate the refundable and non-refundable portions of their remaining COVID-19 tax credits.
Visit TaxBandits.com to e-file Form 941 for the second quarter of 2022.
