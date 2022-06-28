Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,998 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Schedules Press Conference on FY23 Budget

(Anchorage) – Today, at 1:00 p.m., Governor Mike Dunleavy will be joined by members of his cabinet, and public policy leaders from across Alaska to discuss the FY23 state operating and capital budgets. This marks the Governor’s fourth state budget that continues to advance his policy goals for public safety, economic development and a fair PFD for all Alaskans.

WHO: Governor Mike Dunleavy

WHAT:          FY23 Budget

WHEN:         Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:       Atwood Building, 550 W 7th Ave., 17th floor conference room

RSVP:           Reporters who would like to participate by teleconference must RSVP to jeff.turner@alaska.gov.

The press conference will also be live-streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page.

###

Media Contact: Jeff Turner, (907) 310 – 4961, jeff.turner@alaska.gov

 

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Schedules Press Conference on FY23 Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.